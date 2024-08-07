80 Belizean students receive SSB scholarships

Photo: Mark Francisco, deceased

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 5, 2024

Over the weekend a fisherman was killed in Belize City.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Mark Francisco of Belize City. Preliminary reports are indicating that on Sunday, August 4, Francisco was on the corner of Yarborough Road and East Collet Canal preparing for an upcoming fishing trip with several associates when a single gunman approached his vehicle and without warning just shot him dead.

According to some reports, the gunman was chasing another person who had hopped a nearby fence and escaped, and in frustration he turned his attention to Francisco who was bending down dealing with his fishing equipment inside his vehicle. The report said that the gunman called Francisco’s attention, and when he looked up, he shot him in cold blood.

Francisco was hit by a single bullet in the side of the head, and he was rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where he passed away.

The Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, told reporters that police at this time do not know why Francisco was shot.

“Mr. Francisco is not known to the police. He’s not in the underworld. He’s not a gang member. He was a productive Belizean, and we are still trying to figure out why he was killed,” he said. “Investigators are extremely busy. They were out late last night trying to gather evidence, and we’re hoping we’ll make some progress,” Williams added.

He further mentioned that members of the public are providing information to them, but are reluctant to give statements. So far, the department is searching for a person of interest in connection with the murder, said ComPol Williams.

It appears from information so far that Francisco was not the intended target.