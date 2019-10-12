Five-a-Side Mayor’s Cup Football Tournament 2019 on Sundays at Yabra Green

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 10, 2019– The Bernard Wagner Five-a-Side Mayor’s Cup Football Tournament 2019 kicked off a couple Sundays ago with 2 games played at Yabra Green.

There are 6 teams in the competition – Silent Assassin FC, Yabra FC, Intrepid FC, Honduras FC, Mesopotamia FC, and Survivors-Flowers FC – and they are participating in a double round-robin regular season, with games beginning at 1:00 p.m. every Sunday. At the end of regular season, the top-4 playoff semifinals will feature #1 vs #4, and #2 vs #3 seeds; the two losers then play for third place, and the winners clash for the championship. First prize is $1,100.00; 2nd prize – $600.00; and 3rd prize – $300.00.

There is no entrance fee at the games; “only good behavior is required,” according to Yabra stalwart, Steve “Gellies” Young.

In Week 1 games played on Sunday, September 29, game 1 saw Honduras FC winning, 3-2, over Silent Assassins FC. Netting a goal each for Honduras were Quincy Briceno, Steven “Breds” Baizar and Camron Diego; while Shawn Young scored both goals for Silent Assassins. And in game 2, Intrepid FC won, 6-4, over Yabra FC. Intrepid got 3 goals from Delroy Andrews and 1 apiece from Jason Thurton, Brian Martinez and Clinton Gill; while Kevin Rowland netted 3 for Yabra, with the other coming from Murray Menzies.

Week 2 of the tournament consisted of 3 games on Sunday afternoon, October 6. In game 1, it was Yabra FC with the 6-3 win over Mesopotamia FC. Yabra goals were by Kevin Rowland (4) and Dalton Cayetano (2); while for Mesopotamia, it was Gilbert Caretela (2) and Sherlock Caliz (1). Game 2 saw Silent Assassins FC prevailing, 10-6, over Survivors-Flowers FC. Shaking the net for the Assassins were Naim Wilson (4), Kareem Flowers (3), George James (1) and Shawn Young (2); while goals for Survivors-Flowers came from Ronald Flowers (2), Tyrone Guy (1), Rasheed Lord (2) and Kevin Alvarez (1). And in game 3, Intrepid FC clipped Honduras FC, 5-4, with goals from Delroy Andrews (2), Orlando Velasquez (1) and Keron Patnett (2); while Honduras’ goals were by Camron Diego (2), Quincy Briceno (1) and Joshua Martinez (1).

Upcoming Week 3 games at Yabra Green:

Sunday, October 13

1:00 p.m. – Honduras FC vs Mesopotamia FC

2:00 p.m. – Intrepid FC vs Survivors-Flowers FC

3:00 p.m. – Yabra FC vs Silent Assassins FC