Belize City
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Five remote villages to get electricity

The European Union and Belize Electricity Limited will be providing mini-grid electricity schemes in isolated villages.

SourceCharles Gladden
EU Ambassador Marianne Van Steen and BEL CEO John Mencias

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 28, 2022– The European Union (EU), alongside the Belize Electricity Limited (BEL), is funding an $11 million project for the installation of mini-grid electricity schemes in isolated villages in the country. BEL and EU signed the agreement for the BZD $11 million Rural Electrification Project, by means of which five remote villages will gain steady access to electricity.

Over a three-year period, BEL will be constructing mini-grids in villages which do not have access to electricity. The project will benefit an estimated 550 residents and businesses, which will receive safe, reliable, and sustainable energy services.

BEL will operate and maintain the mini-grids, which will provide electricity that will be generated and stored using hybrid solar-diesel and battery technologies.

EU Ambassador Marianne Van Steen says, “Access to electricity is an opportunity for isolated communities to develop agricultural transformation activities and generate additional income sources. For households, access to electricity will improve the quality of family life by providing lighting, alternative cooking, access to information, and communication. Particularly to women, access to energy means a direct effect on their living conditions and an opportunity for their economic and political empowerment”.

A pilot phase for the project will be initiated in La Gracia village outside of Valley of Peace, Cayo District. The mini-grid project is underway in the villages of Indian Creek and Corazon Creek, Toledo District.

