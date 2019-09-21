Two more foreigners remanded in connection with drug plane landing

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Sept. 17, 2019– On Sunday, September 8, Belize national security personnel mounted an operation which nabbed a drug plane that had landed around Mile 7 on the Coastal Road, in La Democracia village.

Following a firefight with law enforcement officers that sent two of the alleged drug traffickers to the hospital, the plane and its contents of over 1,300 kilos of cocaine were seized, as well as four foreign nationals, who were arrested, charged and remanded to prison last Wednesday.

Apparently, two more of the suspected drug traffickers who had escaped from the trap set by Belize’s enforcement were captured and were charged by police sometime over this past weekend. There has been no report from the police on what area of the country the two men were arrested in.

Honduran nationals Terencio Mejia Cruz, 36, and Jacobo Yovany Mejia Garcia, 53, appeared in the Belize City Magistrate’s Court yesterday, Monday, September 16, and were charged with conspiracy to abet importation of a controlled drug into Belize, namely 1,341 kilos of cocaine.

The two accused drug traffickers appeared unrepresented in the courtroom of Senior Magistrate Tricia Pitts-Anderson, who remanded them to the Belize Central Prison, bringing the total number of foreigners on remand to six.

Speaking to the media yesterday afternoon at the police press conference in Belmopan, Commissioner of Police Chester Williams said the two men who were charged with conspiracy to import drugs into the country “went to court this morning and should be in prison by now.”

Commissioner Williams was asked about the status of two of the alleged drug traffickers, Honduran nationals, Allan Yovani Mejia Chirinos and Norlan Jose Carrasco Lopez, who were injured during the firefight with Belize law enforcement personnel.

“Yes, they are still hospitalized and once they are released from hospital, they will be charged and arraigned,” the Commissioner responded.