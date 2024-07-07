Belize’s National Assembly welcomes new Acting Clerk

27.8 C
Belize City
Sunday, July 7, 2024

Former Central Bank Governor’s home burglarized

By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Allan Slusher

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. July 4, 2024

Four men are being sought by the Belize Police Department in connection with the invasion of the home of the former Central Bank Governor, 78-year-old Allan Slusher, earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, July 2. Slusher had arrived at his residence in the Castleton area of Burrell Boom around 6:30 p.m., and parked his Toyota Hilux in front of his house. Shortly after he stepped out of his vehicle, four men, three of whom were armed, reportedly pounced on Usher, and they held him at gunpoint. All the men, including Slusher, entered Slusher’s home and the men began to ransack the residence, stealing his pistol in the process. Before they left the home, the robbers tied Slusher up with duct tape and pieces of wire, and they took the keys to his Hilux, in which they escaped.

Slusher managed to free himself and around 9:30 p.m., he notified the police, who are now seeking the four men.

During his career, Slusher held a number of high-ranking positions, including that of the Governor of the Central Bank of Belize and president of the University of Belize.

