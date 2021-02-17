74 F
General

Forty participants successful in the latest Clerical Certificate Programme

Dayne Guy
Ms. Cordelia Belezaire, Valedictorian of Cohort 1

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Feb. 11, 2021– The Minister of Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform, Hon. Henry Charles Usher, and Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry, Dr. Osmond Martinez, extended their congratulations to the successful participants of Cohort 1 of the ministry’s Clerical Certificate Programme.

Hon. Henry Charles Usher explained, “The clerical program first came into effect in 1982 under the General Orders for Public Service. Back then, the Public Service was known as establishment. This examination was designed to primarily test the officer’s power of expression, general knowledge of the country and its system of government. It challenged the officer’s knowledge of his department or departments in which he or she has served. The foundation for this program remains the same.”

In the latest Clerical Certificate Program, which was unlike preceding programs of its kind because it was conducted virtually, 40 participants successfully engaged in 8 weeks of online developmental training, and of these participants, Ms. Cordelia Belezaire emerged as the top performer and was named valedictorian of the cohort.

In her valedictory address, Ms. Belezaire stressed the important role of public servants, stating, “Our effectiveness determines whether our government succeeds and whether it meets its obligation to the public. No government would be able to do its job without public officers. The government depends on us to implement its policies.”

In his words to the cohort, Hon. Minister Henry Charles Usher said, “You are an essential part of the government. You are the first defenders of democracy. You are the initial servants of society. You are the first point of contact for the public. So, continue to thirst for new information; continue to be enthusiastic, continue to reach beyond what you thought was possible.”

