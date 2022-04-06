74 F
Sports

Francis Hauze gets Individual Award in CCAC

SourceDominique Noralez
189

Francis Hauze is a 22 year old Freshman at Calumet College of St Joseph in Whiting, Indiana majoring Graphic Design and minoring Sports and exercise fitness hailing from Belize City, Lake Independence.

Earlier in the season of the CCSJ Crimson Wave Hauze led his team to a new single match record of 43 Kills with a hitting percentage of 0.613%. Though the teams journey came to an end in a fiery and nail biting semifinal 5set game against Judson University on April 1st 2022, Hauze was able to snag the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year and the First Team awards which he shares with his Venezuelan Team Mate, Pedro Castillo.

A release from the CCAC states, “Rounding out the list of top individual award winners were Calumet College of St. Joseph’s Pedro Castillo (Barquisimeto, Venezuela) and Francis Hauze (Belize City, Belize), both of whom shared CCAC Freshman of the Year accolades.  Castillo ranked third in the nation in attack percentage (.360)

Castillo also placed 17th in the NAIA in kills per set (3.79) to go along with his 1.93 digs-per-set average and 49 blocks over 80 sets played covering 21 matches.

Hauze’s other numbers included a .306 attack percentage (17th in the nation), 1.61 digs per set and 39 aces in his 74 sets played covering 19 matches.”

The CCSJ Volleyball Team’s official Instragram notes that Hauze is ranked #3 in the USA in kills per set with 4.72.

For more on the conference awards: http://www.ccacsports.com/SIDHelp/m/a% 7C4097.php.

