All we need fu Krismos is for the modern disrespected prophet, Sedi Elrington, to swear that he will not make a peep next year about the ICJ. The media might have been a little harsh with him about his latest pronouncements – he did seem to be trying to back away from his inflammatory past – but if Sedi talks long enough he is bound to expose his weaker side. The less said from this gentleman, the better.

He said he is a disrespected prophet. I would remind him that sometimes a prophet can’t save himself. It’s hard, but just about the best thing he can do for us, and himself, is to step back, and wait.

He is not the first person who has to, should, wait out history. And he won’t be the last. It doesn’t matter the size of the prize. Even the least publicly important persons go through these hurdles. Ah, sometimes we get accused of what we are innocent of, and sometimes we are given a clear pass for things we are guilty of. Personally, I think he is guilty as sin.

Uh-uh, it is Krismos, so I really ought to come up with something real nice to say about the brother. Hmm, hn, hmm – ah, I got it. He’s a wonderful person with a real neat beard. Now, if he’d just stand back, stay low, and stop causing trouble. Yep, go walk your dogs, Mr. Elrington, and maybe write some memoirs. The final verdict on you is yet to come. Quién sabe, absolution of a sort might yet come your way.

All we need fu Krismos is for Assad to go back to Cuba. He came, he did his job, thanks. I think he did an excellent job. You understand why he might want to stay and fight. He said he feels a strong NO blowing in the wind. It’s not so, Sir. There are not more than 20 solid NO’s and 20 solid YES’s at this time. All the rest of us are varying degrees, much in the category of we DON’T KNOW.

The gentleman is way too absorbed with defending his legacy, and I can see that scattering the focus going down the road. We will fight over your role in the Heads at a later date, and nobody can take away your license to scold Belizeans who were not with 1981. But now is not the time for that. You helped set a solid foundation for the YESsers to work on. Great work, Sir, much appreciated. Thanks. Like Sedi, you carried the spear. Now it’s time to put it down.

All we need fu Krismos is for Ambassador Rosado to take complete control of the reins. I’m listening to Mr. Rosado at every forum and he is yet to say ONE thing that is off key. I know the UDP, a party absolutely desperate for leadership talent, must be salivating about winning him for their fold. My hope is that he keeps the focus on Belize.

Undermining the process

All we need fu Krismos is for the church to get out of the Senate, forever. I believe that Pastor Henry Gordon was our first church senator, and Father Noel Leslie was the second. They were never called upon to serve in a senate that had any teeth, so they were never tested. These are wonderful men and they made beautiful speeches in the Senate. We’ve always had that in the Senate in Belize – beautiful speeches.

Clearly, Belize needed better than beautiful speeches from the Senate. In 2008 the PUP called for an elected senate, and the UDP called for a 13th senator. I won’t go into the innards of those two deals. We all know the facts. The party that offered the 13th senator won the election, but balked on delivering the meaningful change to the senate. When it did, a number of years later, the process had been so undermined that the addition of the odd number senator was a mockery of what was offered.

The government, when it backtracked on its manifesto promise, had opined that a 13th senator would make for a stalemate in the senate. Sometimes our leaders can be real disappointing. A stalemate can only occur in the senate if the government is trying to slip by something sleazy, something like a midnight Telemedia bill, or something very controversial.

Senators representing the Opposition can’t always be negative. If they were they’d lose credibility. NGO senators walk an even thinner line. If they were negative against sound government bills and initiatives, the people would question their sanity.

We know how the government undermined the process. It cut a deal with one of the many, many church factions in the country, and installed a senator, Pastor Rocke, who had agreed to be a mole in the field. His business was to rubber stamp every government initiative that made its way to the senate.

Incredibly, and I mean like way out of this world, when Pastor Rocke, newly appointed senator, took the stage in the senate for the first time, he declared that he considered that a vital part of his job was to keep the peace. It was a flat-out fantastic statement!

Caramba! Senator Rocke went there to preserve peace! A fight has never broken out in the senate. The senate is even tamer than the church pulpit. On the pulpit they damn the devil and his legions – homosexuals, prostitutes, rum hounds, weed smokers, the lot — to the lowest parts of hell. In the senate they never criticize personalities. They almost never hurl insults around the hall, and such. When they break for Krismos, there is nothing false about the greetings and well-wishes they share.

Really, there’s only one time in senate history that we heard a senator get crushed by another senator. We recall that Anthony Chanona, a PUP senator, threw in the towel after he had to vote for Ralph Fonseca’s midnight Telemedia bill. Godwin Hulse, the business senator, had more or less called out Anthony’s integrity for supporting the dead-of-night-passed bill.

Ah, back to the undermining Rocke. I think¯yes, yes, it’s Krismos so one really ought to think of some nice things to say. Well, I think he must be a real wholesome brother, being such a big man, thought of so highly by the church, and all that. But he’s in the wrong place. The church is no place for an unrepentant mugger and the senate is no place for the church. All he’s doing there is undermine the process.

The senate is no place for the church

There are some church leaders who genuinely feel that they could make a good show if they were selected to the senate. That is so much digested grass from bulls. Yap, there are church persons who are chomping at the bit, hopeful that they’ll get a turn at it.

Father Noel took the job seriously, but it was obvious that he wasn’t too game for the political stuff. Henry Gordon was a church senator. People thought that he might make a good senator because he had done so much research on our Constitution and he was involved in our political life. But when it comes down to it, the church is about morality, not about the business of Caesar.

It is the duty of Christians to serve in the interest of Holy Heaven. We really don’t need to waste much breath here. North of us, in Mexico and the USA, they are not allowed outside of their pulpits in the church. Oh, they sneak into political positions sometimes. That’s when horrors like prohibition are foisted on the poor people. The church senator has not worked for Belize. It will not work for Belize.

They don’t belong. It is either “out with the church senator”, or in for the elected senate.

It’s Krismos, the time for giving. They should give up that seat. Stop gumming up our democracy. The end game for gummed up democracies is bloody revolutions. You are sitting in a seat that belongs to small farmers, fisherfolk, and small business owners. Do the Krismos thing and give it up.