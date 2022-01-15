74 F
Belize City
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Home Headline Full lockdown at Kolbe! 
Headline

Full lockdown at Kolbe! 

The Belize Central Prison has been placed under full lockdown for 2 weeks following a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility that is believed to have been brought on by the Omicron variant

196
Kolbe Foundation

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 13, 2022– This evening, the Kolbe Foundation issued a release informing the public that the Belize Central Prison will be placed under a two-week lockdown following the detection of multiple cases of Covid-19 among staff and inmates of the facility. The release states that “a sudden and unusually” high number of persons have tested positive for “what is believed to be the COVID-19 Omicron variant.”

The public will be barred from entering the facility for the duration of the lockdown to avoid any further importation of the virus into the facility.

The release states, “The public is hereby advised that during the lockdown, absolutely no visits, cash deposits for inmates, or business transactions with customers of the prison will be conducted.”

The Kolbe Foundation is also advising attorneys not to visit their clients during this lockdown period. Any request coming from the courts will be coordinated and facilitated by the prison and the Judiciary virtually, the release notes.

The release states that the institution wants to “promote the healing of its inmates currently infected and mitigate the spread by those who may be asymptomatic.”

Previous articleCommission of Inquiry recommends criminal investigation

RELATED ARTICLES

Headline

Commission of Inquiry recommends criminal investigation

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 13, 2022-- The Commission of Inquiry established by Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño on January 19, 2021 to investigate the...
Read more
Headline

Abusive dad killed by son

SAN ROMAN, Stann Creek District, Wed. Jan. 12, 2022-- On Tuesday night, what appears to be years of abuse inflicted on a 46-year-old woman...
Read more
Headline

Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases reported in one day

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Jan. 12, 2022-- The daily COVID-19 report issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness for Tuesday, January 11, indicated that...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Full lockdown at Kolbe! 

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 13, 2022-- This evening, the Kolbe Foundation issued a release informing the public that the Belize Central Prison will be...
Read more

Commission of Inquiry recommends criminal investigation

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 13, 2022-- The Commission of Inquiry established by Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño on January 19, 2021 to investigate the...
Read more

Abusive dad killed by son

Headline
SAN ROMAN, Stann Creek District, Wed. Jan. 12, 2022-- On Tuesday night, what appears to be years of abuse inflicted on a 46-year-old woman...
Read more

Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases reported in one day

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Wed. Jan. 12, 2022-- The daily COVID-19 report issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness for Tuesday, January 11, indicated that...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

A reshuffling of portfolios

Editorial
On January 10, the Prime Minister, Hon. John Briceño, switched the portfolios of some members of his Cabinet, and to the glee of many,...
Read more

Check your compass, Blue Captain

Editorial
Sun. Jan. 9, 2022 An important piece of equipment for sea goers, especially on long voyages, is a compass, because when a bad storm hits,...
Read more

GOB helped break the sugar impasse, but it must do more

Editorial
More than five decades after it became the number one export earner in Belize, the sugarcane industry maintains its importance in our economy. Tourism...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
A few months ago, I discussed the incredibly sensational case of a wealthy, prominent Belizean who in some respects was a he-man in behavior,...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
“Like the Freemasons, the Confederacy of the Humbled is a close-knit brotherhood whose members travel with no outward markings, but who know each other at...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
My understanding is that Belmopan-based PLUS TV is supported by evangelical churches in the United States. So, I was somewhat surprised at the intensity with...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper