New record second payment for cañeros in the north

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Aug. 21, 2024

While mpox (monkeypox) has been declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO), here in Belize we are facing a local health issue, as cases of gastroenteritis are on the rise.

Gastroenteritis or infectious diarrhea, an inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract (the stomach and intestine) lasting less than two weeks, includes diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain with fever, lack of energy, and dehydration.

Several viruses, plus bacteria, parasites, and fungi may cause gastroenteritis. Many persons are presently experiencing these symptoms countrywide, and Dr. Russell Manzanero, Director of the Epidemiology Unit for the Ministry of Health, told reporters at the Epidemiology Unit that there has been a slight increase in the cases.

“We do see trends for respiratory conditions, for example, dengue, and of course, [gastroenteritis], we’re seeing an increase in those cases. We’ve been following these cases since the beginning of the year. We have certain waves and peaks that happen throughout the year, but at this time we’re seeing a slight increase as well,” he said.

Amandala reached out for comment from Dr. Mellissa Diaz-Musa, Director of Public Health & Wellness at the Ministry of Health, and she expressed that the numbers are expected to go down.

“There is no increase in hospitalizations or any other concerns about it. Most likely a nonspecific virus was the cause … but it has been so for a few weeks. We will see if there is a decrease this week,” she said.