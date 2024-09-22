Price Family Home becomes a Place of Public Education

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Sept. 19, 2024

The Government of Belize, in partnership with the Belize Tourism Board (BTB), officially unveiled a new statue of Belize’s first Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. George Cadle Price on Wednesday night, September 18, at Battlefield Park in downtown Belize City.

“Throughout history, statues have served as powerful symbols. They immortalize the deeds and works of great individuals serving as a constant reminder of their legacy. When we see a statue, we are reminded of the person it represents and the impact the person had on the world. We are inspired by their achievements and the values they stood for,” said Henry Charles Usher, Party Chairman for the People’s United Party (PUP).

“… This statue is a source of pride for all of us, for the whole country. The Father of the Nation – standing tall, standing proud – in the historic Battlefield Park holding The Belize Times in his hands, pointing to the future and echoing the motto of the newspaper: ‘The truth shall make you free’,” Usher added.

Price served as mayor of Belize City from 1956 to 1962, and during 1956, became party leader of the PUP. The nickname, “Father of the Nation” was given to Price as he led Belize to its independence in 1981 and became its first Prime Minister.

Price’s legacy left an impact on those who were around him during his heyday, but also on the generations after his death.

“I did not get to enjoy the luxury of walking the boulevards, the pikkado roads, and trekking muddy trails with him; but still, I have always been fascinated by the second-hand accounts of his signature diplomatic feats, and even more impressed by his inimitable acts of humility as he championed the social justice principles to his heart,” said Deputy Mayor of Belize City, Allan Pollard.

Price’s statue is dressed in his signature Guayabera shirt, dress pants, and dress shoes. Well-known sculptor, Stephen Okeke was commissioned to design the life-sized statue, and mid-2023 he began working on the sculpture which will serve as a visual dialogue of national inspiration for generations to come.

The cost of the statue was not disclosed to Amandala.