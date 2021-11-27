74 F
Belize City
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Home Highlights GG sworn in as Scout Patron
Highlights

GG sworn in as Scout Patron

146

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 22, 2021 — On Monday, November 22, the Governor General of Belize, Her Excellency Froyla Tzalam, was officially sworn in as the new Scout Patron for the Scout Association of Belize at the association’s headquarters. Her first order of business was to appoint Dr. Dr. Erasmo Franklin as the interim Chief Scout. The Chief Scout position was notably held by Major Eric Neal, former aide-de-camp, who passed away in September after falling ill. The position has been vacant since that time.

Article 4 of the Scout Association of Belize’s Constitution stipulates that the Governor General shall be the Scout Patron, unless he or she defers the position to another person to serve in his or her place or if the Governor General declines the position. The position was thus previously held by the former Governor General of Belize, H.E. Sir Colville Young, until he retired from that post — thus passing on the position to H.E. Froyla Tzalam, whose term as Scout Patron will continue until her term as the Governor General of Belize comes to an end.

H.E. Tzalam is now tasked with guiding and shaping the future of the Scout Association of Belize. The Scout Association of Belize was instituted in 1987 after the country gained its independence and succeeded the former Scout Association of the United Kingdom’s Belize branch. It is part of the World Organization of the Scout Movement.

In a prior release from the Scouts Association of Belize, the organization stated, “It is with sincere gratitude that the National Scout Assembly & General Members of the Association welcome and congratulate our New Patron, Her Excellency Froyla Tzalam — Governor-General of Belize!”

Previous articleGrenade seen on Dangriga street
Next articleCOVID-19 update

RELATED ARTICLES

Highlights

COVID-19 update

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 25, 2021 -- This week, adjusted curfew hours came into effect. As reported, the curfew period on Friday and Saturday...
Read more
Highlights

KHMH union selects new president

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Nov. 24, 2021 -- An election carried out a little less than a week ago by the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital...
Read more
Highlights

16 Days of Activism against GBV commences

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 25, 2021 -- Starting today, November 25, the country of Belize will join the international community in observing the 16...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Police find driver with cocaine and cash

General
ORANGE WALK TOWN, Mon. Nov. 22, 2021 -- Around 2:30 Monday morning, police apprehended a driver who seemed to have been peddling drugs during...
Read more

COVID-19 update

Highlights
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 25, 2021 -- This week, adjusted curfew hours came into effect. As reported, the curfew period on Friday and Saturday...
Read more

GG sworn in as Scout Patron

Highlights
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 22, 2021 -- On Monday, November 22, the Governor General of Belize, Her Excellency Froyla Tzalam, was officially sworn in...
Read more

Grenade seen on Dangriga street

General
DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Tues. Nov. 23, 2021 -- On Tuesday, November 23, what appeared to be a grenade was spotted in the middle...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

More schooling from the CCJ

Editorial
CARICOM (Caribbean Community), on its website at caricom.org, indicates that the purpose of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), which came into being in...
Read more

Honeymoon over in “Land of the gods”

Editorial
It is standard fare in the Belize election cycle for citizens to hear contesting parties glorifying the wonderful democracy that we have, and pointing...
Read more

Land and culture preservation big issues for the Garinagu

Editorial
It took an extraordinary effort for Garifuna Belizeans to survive and preserve their culture over these past two centuries, since they were exiled, removed,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
(Pub. NOTE: I found this story in our 1975 archives while doing some research, and I’m sure you will find it interesting. It seems the...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
No matter what we tried, AMANDALA could not compete with THE REPORTER until we acquired partnership and raised our printing technology to near their level....
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
There is a very old saying that, the pen is mightier than the sword. In a sense, it’s really just a cute kind of...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper