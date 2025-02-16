25.6 C
GoB declares a holiday on Election Day

By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Feb. 12, 2025

The government has announced that the 2025 general elections will be held on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, and the Ministry of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries has declared that there will be a countrywide holiday on that date.

This decision was made under Part II, Section 9 of the Holidays Act, Chapter 289 of the Laws of Belize, Revised Edition 2011. The declaration, which follows the dissolution of the National Assembly, was confirmed under the Holidays Act.

The decision to make Election Day a public and bank holiday appears to be aimed at maximizing the voter turnout in the country and providing those persons living in areas where they’re not registered ample time to cast their vote.

There will thus be two public and bank holidays in the week when the elections take place, since Monday, March 10, will also be a holiday in recognition of National Heroes and Benefactors Day, which will be on Sunday, March 9.

