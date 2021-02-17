GOB plans to vaccinate teachers

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Feb. 12, 2020– On Friday, February 12, Prime Minister John Briceño told local media that he had concluded, after conversations with the Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children, his wife, Mrs. Rossana Briceño, that teachers should be vaccinated before the reopening of schools. He said that he hopes to have a sufficient number of educators vaccinated by September, just in time for the new school year, so that the government can officially reopen schools.

“Rossana told me, if you want to open schools, safely vaccinate the teachers. I think it is a great idea, and I think she will be discussing that with the Ministry of Education. We will push that the teachers get vaccinated early so that we can open schools safely.” PM Briceño explained.

Hon. Briceño further informed the media, “Our aim is by September enough people have been vaccinated. The teachers have been vaccinated so that we could look at opening up the schools, safely.”

He outlined that the reopening of schools is one of the important decisions his administration is faced with, and the government, along with the Minister of Health and Wellness, is currently working on a plan for the placement of teachers in priority groups for vaccination, according to the PM.