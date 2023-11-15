25 C
Belize City
Thursday, November 16, 2023

Belize delegation attends CSEF 2023

by Kristen Ku BELIZE CITY, Fri. Nov. 10,...

Belize City dominates high school volleyball nationals

Photo: SCA girls, NSSSA Female Volleyball Champions...

Belizean paddler secures top-9 finish at Pan American Games

Photo: Amado Cruz at Pan American Games by...

Godsman Ellis Virtual Center launched to preserve Garifuna culture

HighlightsGodsman Ellis Virtual Center launched to preserve Garifuna culture
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: The late Godsman Celestino Ellis

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 13, 2023

On Thursday, November 9, the family and friends of the late Godsman Celestino Ellis gathered at the Radisson Fort George Hotel and Marina in Belize City to unveil plans for the Godsman Celestino Ellis Virtual Center. This modern initiative is aimed at preserving and promoting the Garifuna culture.

Cynthia Ellis, daughter of the late visionary, shared, “The center is not just a physical place or a location. The center is virtual, because my dad was one who traveled and impacted the world. He set up many [initiatives] for Central American peace in the late 80s and 90s, and Guatemala was having issues and he was part of that. He also traveled throughout the Caribbean, and throughout the United States. I don’t think he ever went to Africa, but his heart was in Africa.”

The Godsman Ellis Center will serve as a resource hub for entrepreneurial development and youth enhancement, honoring unacknowledged heroes like Ellis, who, due to their humility, often remain unrecognized.

“The center is going to replicate the fact that there’s nothing new under the sun,” Cynthia added, indicating its role in continuing her father’s legacy of innovation, including his establishment of one of the country’s first peanut butter factories.

Godsman Celestino Ellis was a pioneer, an activist, and an educator whose stature was misrepresented by his physical height. “He was a very short man, but a very tall person,” Cynthia stated proudly. His contributions spanned founding the School of Agriculture for Belize, the (National) Agricultural Show, and the ITVET, as well as being a founding member of the National Garifuna Council and the Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA).

Cynthia fondly remembered her father’s dedication to education and his deep-rooted mentorship, which started when he began teaching at the age of 14 in remote villages. “His spirit lives on through me and through many of us, not just his biological children, but the children that he nurtured and mentored,” she emphasized.

The center, while virtual, will have a physical representation in San Ignacio and the aim is to launch a series of activities in the following year. Cynthia noted, “The timeline is God’s time, meaning that we’re gonna break ground in the coming year… ‘cause all the people in the room today are people who are being supported by the Godsman Ellis Center. These are people (to) whom Godsman Ellis provided accommodation and encouragement.”

Check out our other content

Fire in Caye Caulker

San Pedro man convicted of murder of his wife!

Naybaz Store jacked in Belmopan

Elmer Nah’s case adjourned once again

Atlantic Bank gets $30 million IDB loan for local MSMEs

Appeal dismissed for Eli Avila and Milton Maza, convicted of double murder

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.