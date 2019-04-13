Government announces 39-cent spike in price of regular gasoline

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Apr. 11, 2019– At midnight tonight, Belizean consumers will be hit with another rise in fuel prices. Government announced the new prices yesterday, Wednesday.

The price of regular gasoline spiked from $10.21 per gallon to $10.61, representing an increase of 39 cents.

Diesel fuel prices underwent a modest decrease of 3 cents per gallon from $10.29 to $10.26.

Premium gasoline prices remain stable at $10.90 per gallon, as well as kerosene prices at $7.65 per gallon.

The Ministry of Finance attributes the increase to “the tightening in the production of oil from the OPEC countries and by sustained high demand in the North American and Asian markets,” said the government press release.

The release added that government is in collaboration with the fuel industry to keep fuel prices as low as possible.