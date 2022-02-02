74 F
Grave robbers raid Tanga’s tomb

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 31, 2022– Over this weekend, the shocking news of the pillaging of the grave of Joseph Winston “Tanga” James surfaced on social media. The well-known gang figure, who was fatally shot in the neck while driving a Nissan Pathfinder somewhere between Bishop and King Streets on East Canal, was buried on Saturday evening along with an assortment of valuables, money, and jewelry. On Sunday morning, however, funeral director Andrew Munnings confirmed in a social media post that the money and the jewelry were missing, save for one $100 bill.

Police reported that they received a call early Sunday morning, around 2:00, and when they went to the cemetery, they saw some persons fleeing from the graveyard, but were unable to apprehend any of them. They did not do any further checks.

No formal complaint was made about the robbery.

Unconfirmed reports are that tomb raiders stole at least $10,000.00 and a number of pieces of jewelry from inside the grave. On Sunday morning, Munnings, with the authorization and oversight of the Public Health Department, exhumed the body. James’ family then said a prayer over his body, after which he was re-entombed.

