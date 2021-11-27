Grenade seen on Dangriga street

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Tues. Nov. 23, 2021 — On Tuesday, November 23, what appeared to be a grenade was spotted in the middle of the street near the junction of Church Street and Penn Road in the center of Dangriga Town. Members of the Police Department swiftly cordoned the area and requested assistance from the Belize Defence Force’s (BDF) Bomb Squad.

Several hours later, it was reported that the BDF’s Bomb Squad had still not arrived at the scene. However, the potentially explosive object has since been removed from the area. The Police Department is currently conducting an investigation to determine where the suspected grenade came from and who possibly placed it there. The Belize Defence Force is expected to soon release a report with more details on their findings.