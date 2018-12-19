GSU vehicle runs over 2-year-old

The child was badly injured after his head was trapped under the vehicle

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Dec. 14, 2018– 2-year-old Tevin Cacho, Jr., is currently in a critical condition at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital after being injured in a tragic car accident involving a member of the Gang Suppression Unit (GSU) that occurred last night, December 13.

The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m., while the child’s mother, Shereema Moody was celebrating her birthday with some friends on Iguana Street Extension. Baby Tevin had asked her to take him to a nearby park, which she did.

Moody then went just across the street to buy a bag of chips, leaving Tevin in the care of her friend. While Moody was at the store, Kim’s Shop, a white police pickup truck stopped in front of them and three GSU officers exited the truck. They then began ordering the people in front of the shop to disperse so as to discourage loitering and public drinking.

According to the police report on this incident, the driver of the police vehicle, Marvin McKoy, tried to park the truck and did not notice the child and accidentally knocked him down. Images from footage captured by security cameras that were nearby show the child attempting to cross the street as the vehicle was speeding forward.

After the front of the vehicle hit the child, it then continued moving forward for a few seconds before stopping. McKoy told police that he was not aware of what had happened until he was alerted by people who were in the area. When he checked, he saw the child trapped under the vehicle’s right front tire.

The people who were nearby had to assist with getting the child from under the vehicle. Eventually, Moody’s sister was able to pull Tevin out. Apparently, the child’s head had been pinned under the weight of the truck. The injuries suffered by little Tevin were severe — and included the popping of an eye out of its socket and fractures to his skull; additionally, witnesses say there was some brain matter coming out of his head.

Moody said she did not even know it was her child that had been injured until she saw a commotion and was alerted that her baby was hit by the truck. She saw his slippers and then ran to try and get him from under the vehicle, but stopped when she saw the injuries to his face.

Due to the horrifying severity of Baby Tevin’s injuries, he needs to be flown out so that he can receive specialized medical treatment, and the child’s family is currently asking for any assistance they could get to enable them to get him access to this overseas care. Anyone willing to help can call 630-7798.

McKoy was served with an NIP (Notice of Intended Prosecution).