Guatemalan president Jimmy Morales arrives in Belize for SICA summit

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 13, 2018– Belize is hosting the SICA Heads of Government Summit and this afternoon the Guatemalan president, Jimmy Morales, who will be attending that summit, touched down at the Philip Goldson International Airport in a private jet.

SICA is the Central American Integration System, of which Belize became a full member in 2000, and since becoming a member, Belize has hosted several SICA Heads of Government Summits.

The SICA Pro-tempore Presidency rotates once every six months among its members, which are Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama.

Since he took office in January 2016, this is the second time Morales is visiting Belize. In December 2015, Morales visited Belize and had a meeting with Prime Minister Dean Barrow at his Coney Drive office.

At that time, a small group of protesters were on hand to greet the Guatemala leader, but this time Morales’ arrival was undisturbed, as he was seen being greeted by Cabinet Secretary, Carlos Perdomo, as well as protocol officers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The SICA summit opens tomorrow, Friday, at 9:00 a.m. at the Best Western Biltmore Hotel.