74 F
Belize City
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Home Headline Health Ministry stressed; CEO Mendez exits
Headline

Health Ministry stressed; CEO Mendez exits

PM Briceño says “personality differences” led to CEO Dr. Mendez’s departure 

125
Dr. Deysi Mendez

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 25, 2021 — Last week, local media reported on the resignation of Dr. Fernando Cuellar from the Board of Governors of the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital after Minister of Health and Wellness, Hon. Michel Chebat, made remarks that seemed to place the blame on the KHMH board for supply shortages at the hospital. This week, there is even more fallout within that ministry following an announcement that the CEO in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Deysi Mendez, is leaving her post due to what Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño has classified as “personality differences”, which led to a loggerhead between her and Minister Chebat, reports say. She will reportedly depart from the Ministry this Friday, November 26.

Some sources are reporting that the strained relations between Mendez and Chebat reached a crisis point some weeks ago when Mendez received a directive from Minister Chebat which instructed her to refrain from making any disbursements for purchase orders or invoices that exceeded $3,500.00 — without first getting his consent. The order effectively undermined her authority as the Ministry’s Accounting Officer, and it is being reported that Mendez was offended by that act of ministerial overreach — so offended that she allegedly stopped signing off on payments, which caused a standstill in the disbursements from MOHW. Unconfirmed reports are even indicating that some key suppliers and service providers were not paid as a result.

In an interview with local media the Prime Minister, John Briceno emphasized that the standoff within the Ministry of Health was an untenable situation, and indicated that they were already in the process of seeking a new CEO to replace Mendez in the Ministry and that the person whom they select will be “very capable and have a lot of experience and… will be able to get the work done. “In reference to Mendez’s reported exit, he said, “Yes, she’ll be leaving. It is obvious that they had personality differences between the Minister and the CEO. So we’re in the process of appointing a new CEO shortly.”

Her departure from the Ministry is taking place at a critical juncture, when the country is still at the height of the third wave of the pandemic, and the Health Ministry is seeking medical professionals to fill two new posts which which were created to replace the post of the Director of Health Services, formerly held by Dr. Marvin Manzanero. Chebat has been seen as a major player in all these shakeups and crises within the Ministry, and calls for his resignation have been made by Dr. Fernando Cuellar; by the president of the Public Service Union (PSU), Dean Flowers; and by the Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Patrick Faber.

Prime Minister Briceño has stated, however, when questioned about a possible reshuffling of ministries or reassignment of ministers, “…we’re not there. He shared that at the end of the year he will meet with all ministers individually to discussed their work over thus far, and “how best we can continue to provide even a better service.” He shared that his idea is to speak specifically to them about their performance as a minister for the past year.

Previous articleSugarcane impasse continues
Next articleLife or culprit

RELATED ARTICLES

Headline

Burning plane found at Kanantik airstrip

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 25, 2021 -- In the wee hours of this morning, police responded to reports that an aircraft was seen flying...
Read more
Headline

$40K bail for cops charged in Bladen drug bust

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Nov. 24, 2021 -- During a virtual Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday of this week, the four police officers charged in...
Read more
Headline

Baby and godmother die in car crash

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Nov. 24, 2021 -- On Monday evening, a truck driver’s ill-timed attempt to overtake another vehicle on the George Price Highway...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Police find driver with cocaine and cash

General
ORANGE WALK TOWN, Mon. Nov. 22, 2021 -- Around 2:30 Monday morning, police apprehended a driver who seemed to have been peddling drugs during...
Read more

COVID-19 update

Highlights
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 25, 2021 -- This week, adjusted curfew hours came into effect. As reported, the curfew period on Friday and Saturday...
Read more

GG sworn in as Scout Patron

Highlights
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 22, 2021 -- On Monday, November 22, the Governor General of Belize, Her Excellency Froyla Tzalam, was officially sworn in...
Read more

Grenade seen on Dangriga street

General
DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Tues. Nov. 23, 2021 -- On Tuesday, November 23, what appeared to be a grenade was spotted in the middle...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

More schooling from the CCJ

Editorial
CARICOM (Caribbean Community), on its website at caricom.org, indicates that the purpose of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), which came into being in...
Read more

Honeymoon over in “Land of the gods”

Editorial
It is standard fare in the Belize election cycle for citizens to hear contesting parties glorifying the wonderful democracy that we have, and pointing...
Read more

Land and culture preservation big issues for the Garinagu

Editorial
It took an extraordinary effort for Garifuna Belizeans to survive and preserve their culture over these past two centuries, since they were exiled, removed,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
(Pub. NOTE: I found this story in our 1975 archives while doing some research, and I’m sure you will find it interesting. It seems the...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
No matter what we tried, AMANDALA could not compete with THE REPORTER until we acquired partnership and raised our printing technology to near their level....
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
There is a very old saying that, the pen is mightier than the sword. In a sense, it’s really just a cute kind of...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper