27.8 C
Belize City
Thursday, January 16, 2025

Amandala Year in Review 2024 – Part 2

At the beginning of July, Belizeans were...

27 Cross Country Cycling champions honored at CFB gala

Photo: (l-r) CFB president Glen Flowers, John...

Amandala Year in Review 2024 — Part 1

The year 2024, like years past, started...

High Commission of India donates a statue of Mahatma Gandhi

HeadlineHigh Commission of India donates a statue of Mahatma Gandhi
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Statue of Mahatma Gandhi

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 13, 2025

The High Commission of India donated a life-sized statue of Mahatma Gandhi to the University of Belize on Friday, January 10, in Belmopan.

The iconic political ethicist was celebrated for his leadership in nonviolent resistance that led to India’s independence from British rule. Decades after he died in 1948, Gandhi is internationally remembered as a peaceful protester, and his work has continued to inspire civil rights and freedom movements internationally.

Photo: (l-r) Dr. Pankaj Sharma, High Commissioner of India to Belize and Hon. John Briceño, Prime Minister of Belize

“This institution, a beacon of learning and enlightenment, is a fitting place for the likeness of Mahatma Gandhi, who held education in the highest regard,” said Dr. Pankaj Sharma, High Commissioner of India to Belize. “The statue represents [not only] a tribute to a global icon of peace and nonviolence, but to the enduring friendship and shared values between India and Belize,” he added.

The statue can be seen at the center of the University of Belize’s Belmopan campus, where over 5,000 students attend classes. Dr. Vincent Palacio, president of the University of Belize, commented, “This unveiling of the Mahatma Gandhi statue is a ceremony and reflection of our values—peace, nonviolence, and transformative power of education. Hosting this statue on the campus of our university is deeply fitting. This institution is a beacon of learning and a gathering place for exchanging ideas much like the ideals Gandhi championed. His visions of truth, harmony, and equality resonate with the mission we try to uphold here to nurture critical thinking and leadership in our students.”

Prime Minister of Belize, Hon. John Briceño made a special appearance at the unveiling ceremony, and during his remarks he compared Gandhi to the Father of the Nation, George Price, for their determination to not give up.

“There are a lot of similarities, I must tell you, with our father, George Price. Both of them were extremely spiritual and humble, but both of them had this will of steel that could not be bent once they decided what they wanted … The UK and the United States were telling him [Price] to give up a portion of Belize to Guatemala so that you could get Independence; and he never wavered in this belief that Belize is this territory intact, and for him to forge a country out of nothing, just like [Mahatma Gandhi],” he said.

At the end of the ceremony, a Ficus Religiosa tree was planted, symbolizing the growth of an environment rooted in enlightenment and knowledge.

Check out our other content

UDP mediation? Not yet.

Man fatally stabbed in Hopkins

Businesses ticketed for price control violations

Cop dismissed for assaulting a female officer

Belize sees increase in respiratory illnesses

Brigadier General Loria retiring

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.