74 F
Belize City
Monday, April 4, 2022
Home International Honduran Supreme Court orders extradition of former president
International

Honduran Supreme Court orders extradition of former president

The Honduran Supreme Court has ordered that Juan Orlando Hernández, former two-term president of Honduras, be extradited to the US on drug trafficking and firearms possession charges.

SourceCharles Gladden
342
Juan Orlando Hernandez, former two-term president of Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Wed. Mar. 30, 2022– The Supreme Court in Honduras has authorized the extradition of the country’s former president, Juan Orlando Hernández, to the United States, where he will be facing drug trafficking and firearms possession charges after being accused by US prosecutors of participating in a wide-ranging drug-trafficking scheme between 2004 and 2022.

An unprecedented investigation, which highlights Honduras’ role as a critical transit point for the smuggling of massive amounts of cocaine from South America to the United States, uncovered evidence indicating that the former president allegedly shielded persons engaged in the illicit activity.

According to Honduran news outlets, Hernandez accepted millions of dollars in bribe money in exchange for protecting drug traffickers from investigation and prosecution as well as aiding those persons in the use of weapons, which include machine guns.

While Hernandez has denied all claims made against him, he was arrested in mid-February during an expansive stakeout at his home and since then, he has been in police custody.

A statement issued by the family of Hernandez pointed out that the decision made to extradite the former president does not amount to a criminal conviction. The statement further claims that the accusations are in fact the handiwork of Honduran narcos themselves.

“We’re ready and confident that we’ll be able to show the U.S. justice system that these accusations are a revenge plot from Honduran narcos whose empire of crime and violence Juan Orlando destroyed,” the statement asserted.

Hernandez’s lawyer, Hermes Ramírez, told Honduran media that his client was ambushed by authorities and claims that the warrant used is illegal, because he has immunity as a member of the regional Central American parliament.

“They are trying to trample on the rights of President Hernandez,” Ramirez said.

Tony Hernandez, the former president’s brother, is currently serving a life sentence with an additional 30 years in a US federal prison in connection with a related drug trafficking investigation. US authorities believe former president Hernandez was a co-conspirator in the operation, channeling drug money to help fund his presidential campaigns. However, those allegations have been denied by Hernandez.

Hernandez was replaced as president last month by leftist leader Xiomara Castro, Honduras’ first female president, after serving 8 years in office.

Previous articleAhmadiyya Basketball League Week 7 results

RELATED ARTICLES

International

Royals’ visit to Jamaica met with more protest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Wed. Mar. 23, 2022-- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Jamaica this Tuesday, March 22, amid numerous protests as well...
Read more
International

Football melee in Mexico

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Mar. 9, 2022-- Mexico’s top division football league, Liga MX, suspended all its matches scheduled for Sunday, March 13, after a...
Read more
International

Russia invades Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine, Thurs. Feb. 24, 2022-- Russia has begun its attack on Ukraine, and is currently targeting military infrastructure in the first phase of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Honduran Supreme Court orders extradition of former president

International
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Wed. Mar. 30, 2022-- The Supreme Court in Honduras has authorized the extradition of the country’s former president, Juan Orlando Hernández, to...
Read more

Ahmadiyya Basketball League Week 7 results

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 28, 2022-- The Ahmadiyya Basketball League (ABL) Tournament 2022 continued over the weekend with Week 7 games, which included fifteen...
Read more

Week 2 of NAWL and defending champs Jewel Fury still winless

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 31, 2022-- Week 2 of the National Amateur Women’s League (NAWL) 2022 Opening Season is in the books, and by...
Read more

NSC Recreation & Wellness Basketball Tournament Week 2 update

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 31, 2022-- While Belize City fans await the return of semipro basketball, the National Sports Council (NSC) has launched its...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

A referendum could only delay the inevitable

Editorial
Last week Krem News reported that a handful of pastors, members of the National Evangelical Association (NEAB) and Roman Catholic priest, John Robinson had...
Read more

Belize football fans, patient and long-suffering

Editorial
Sun. Mar. 27, 2022 The last time Belize football fans and citizens countrywide were in a real celebratory mood for our national male team, the...
Read more

Times tough despite largest budget ever

Editorial
Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño told the nation in his 2022/2023 budget presentation to the House of Representatives last week that his government had...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
There are at least two generations of Belizeans, which is to say, the post-independence/television/phone generations, which would have almost no idea of what is really involved...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
When the COVID-19 virus broke out in March of 2020, almost two years ago, I remember thinking to myself that the only way our...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
May 29 of this year will mark the fiftieth anniversary of a major incident (or series of incidents) in Belize City which has been...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper