New seaweed mariculture project launched with UK support

House fire on Boots Crescent

By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 19, 2024

On Thursday, December 19, a fire in the Port Loyola area of Belize City consumed an old two-story wooden home, burning it to the ground and leaving nothing but rubble behind, and causing a family of 4 to now be displaced.

The inferno began shortly before midday. The homeowner, Kenneth Lamb was conducting his daily routine on the job as a tour operator at that time, and when he received calls about his Boots Crescent home being ablaze he hurried to the scene. When he got there he saw nothing but the inferno.

When Amandala visited the scene, Lamb declined our request for an interview as he was distraught about losing his home. Residents of the area disclosed that Lamb had been residing in the location for decades with his family.

Lamb, who lost his mother several months ago, lost all his physical possessions in the fire, and what makes the unfortunate event harder for him is that he lost the last remaining memorabilia he had.

Living at the old family home along with Lamb were his nephew, his nephew’s partner, and Lamb’s grandnephew. Luckily, no one was hurt in the blaze. Fire personnel have yet to determine the cause of the fire, but the speculation is that it was due to a faulty wiring.

The estimated cost of the home and its contents is unknown.

