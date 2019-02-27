Human skull found near Port of Belize compound

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 25, 2019– The skull and some bones of an unknown person were found by a maintenance worker while cleaning inside the Port of Belize compound at about 8:30 this morning.

Police said that the maintenance worker for Port Authority was cleaning the compound when he saw the human remains. The skull and bones were found at the edge of the fence, not far from a bathroom.

The National Forensic Sciences unit and the police were called after the gruesome discovery was made, and a search was carried out in the area for more bones, or clues, to help identify the deceased person, but nothing more was found.

During the weekly police press brief held at the Raccoon Street Police Station this afternoon, Inspector Wilfred Ferufino said that the National Forensic Sciences unit has taken custody of the remains for examination and for possible identification.

A doctor stated that the skeletal remains seem to be that of a man between the ages of 18 and 30-years old. The remains will undergo an anthropology analysis.