Hurricanes defends home court against Tiger Sharks to even NEBL series at 2–2 in the Finals

BELIZE CITY, Fri. May 31, 2019– After a heart wrenching game 3 loss in San Pedro, and now being down in the finals and facing elimination, the Hurricanes must leave it all on the court in order to force one more game in order to keep their championship hopes alive. From the opening tip, both Hurricanes and Tiger Sharks were quite evenly matched, as neither team gave any leverage to the other, as they both knew how crucial this game was. Hurricanes opened up the lead; however, the Tiger Sharks crew kept their composure together, and managed to trim down the lead to a single point at the end of the first quarter, 20–19. In the second quarter, it was a see-saw affair, as both teams switched leads and tied the game numerous times; but San Pedro took control late, and ended the half with a four point lead, 41–37. Entering the second half, things got physical and heated, as there weren’t many calls from the referees; but somehow all players from both teams kept their cool, and were able to play the game. At the final 5:47 of the game, Hurricanes decided that enough is enough, and shifted their offensive gears into overdrive, resulting in eight straight points. As time was winding down, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks weren’t able to match their intensity, thus giving Hurricanes the 83–74 game-four victory.

Devin Daly received Player of the Game honours, leading all players with 23 points and 4 rebounds. Shannon Fowler finished with 12 pts 3 rebs, and Tyrie Orocso tallied 11 pts 8 rebs for the Mirage/Smart Belize Hurricanes. Meanwhile, Martevuius Adams contributed a double-double of 19 pts 10 rebs, while Jihad Wright finished with 15 pts 8 rebs 5 assts; and Francis Arana tallied 12 pts 7 rebs for San Pedro Tiger Sharks.

TIP IN:

Hurricanes – Brian White fouled out, finishing with 11 points in 22 minutes; and Shannon Fowler also fouled out, playing 26 minutes. Tyrie Orocso received a technical foul with 16 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Tiger Sharks – Kurt Burgess was a no-show in Game 4; thus, Louis Pitterson started in place of him. Gene Myvett received a technical foul for an altercation with Tyrie Orocso.

Decisive game 5 heads back to San Pedro

by Karim Juan – NEBL Commissioner

SAN IGNACIO TOWN, Cayo District, Sun. June 2, 2019– With the series now tied at 2–2, the decisive game 5 now heads back to San Pedro to see who will be crowned 2019 NEBL Champions. After the game, awards will be handed out to the champions, along with the Finals MVP award and a $20,000 first place cheque. All scores, standings, player statistics and team statistics can be found on our webpage at neblbelize.com

Upcoming Finals schedule

Game 5 – Friday, June 7, at 9:30 p.m. – San Pedro Tiger Sharks (#3) vs Mirage/Smart Belize Hurricanes (#4) at San Pedro High School