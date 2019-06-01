Husband and wife, both 74, killed in vehicle accident

SAN NARCISO, Corozal District, Thurs. May 30, 2019– A fatal road collision in San Narciso at about 2:00 yesterday afternoon, between Miles 72 and 73 on the Philip Goldson Highway, claimed the lives of Audomaro Chan, 74, and his wife Ramona, 74, both of San Narciso.

Audomaro was driving his pickup from San Luis to Corozal Town when he collided with a 40-foot tanker truck that was traveling from Corozal Town to Orange Walk. The injuries of the driver of the tanker truck, Eric Ermoff, 35, of Orange Walk Town, were described as not life-threatening.

Ramona, who was sitting in the passenger seat of the pickup, was killed immediately in the accident.

Audomaro was recovered from the wreck and rushed to the Corozal Town Community Hospital, but doctors decided he needed more care and directed that he be taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in Belize City. He died of his injuries before they could take him there.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Joseph Myvett said that a notice of intended prosecution (NIP) has been served on Ermoff.

Myvett said that on approaching San Narciso’s junction with the highway, Chan made a left turn across the highway to go into the San Narciso Road, but before he made it across the highway, the oncoming tanker truck, which was coming from the opposite direction, crashed into the pickup. Both vehicles were damaged extensively.

The deaths of Audomaro Chan and his wife occurred six days after Jessica Heusner, an Immigration officer who was the mother of two children, lost her life in a traffic accident between Miles 11 and 12 on the George Price Highway.

Heusner’s SUV reportedly hit the rear wheel of a container truck, and that collision caused her to lose control of her vehicle, which ended up slamming into another container truck that was traveling behind the one whose wheel she hit.

Heusner’s SUV exploded when it hit the second container truck and it became engulfed in flames.

Firemen who put out the burning SUV that was reduced to a frame, said that Heusner’s body was burnt to a crisp.

Heusner was buried today in Belmopan.