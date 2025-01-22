Dr. Osmond Martinez becomes Chair of CARIFORUM

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2:00 PM

The interregnum is over, and we have a new president. Donald Trump’s election proves one fact, one that is usually used to encourage the disheartened or those of little faith: In America, anything is possible! That after all his inexcusable actions and behavior, after his trying to overturn an election, after his felony convictions, after his many racist and sexist pronouncements, he was elected president, proves that fact!

I listened to his speech, which was full of bravado, his usual lies and exaggeration, messianic in many ways, and the many promises that he will never be able to keep. He promised mass deportation, the reclaiming of the Panama Canal (won’t happen), changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico (will not happen). He promised prosperity for everyone while surrounded by the richest oligarchs in America, who will all have undue influence in his administration. Oligarchs who despise him but will suck up to him to become even richer, while the rest of the country will suffer.

We cannot be angry at Trump for all the unpleasantness and chaos that might be in store for us, and for citizens of the world. He would not be president if a majority of Americans did not vote for him. We, those of us who do not agree with him or his policies, and the Democratic Party, failed to see the results of our intransigence, our failure to see beyond party politics. We failed to find a candidate who could’ve stood up and inspired enough of us not to go backwards, but to discover new horizons!

Now, this whiny man is already airing his grievances, and apparently he has many. All his self-inflicted wounds that he is now deflecting, or trying to pass on to others; he cannot help himself. He is boasting about his victory, and casting doubts about voting in the states that he lost, especially California, which is a stretch, even for him! He is still being petty and vindictive, bringing up Liz Cheney and Pelosi and everyone who he thinks was out to get him, for his many crimes! What a way to start his presidency. And wat a ting!

We can only hope that the next 4 years will be stable enough for us to enjoy our lives and living. That all our rights and freedoms are so engrained in the laws of our country, that no one can ever deny us those gifts, not even a wannabe dictator! That the congress and the courts will keep him in check, deny him his more autocratic tendencies, although we will have to wait and see how much resistance he will face from those institutions.

Donald Trump is President of the United States because a majority of Americans voted for him. Whatever happens in the next 4 years will not be Trump’s fault only, but that of us, the people, who elected this petty, vindictive, whiny, unstable and unscrupulous man to lead us for the next 4 very long years! We are selfish and shortsighted and expect instant self-gratification, socially, economically and politically. We have lost our way, and are in for a rude awakening when he starts ruling with little or no checks on his visions of an America long gone, but one that he wishes to revive again!

It will be up to a very determined press, media in general, to sort through all the lies and disinformation that will be a constant during his administration. It will be up to a shattered Democratic Party to get their house in order, to stand up to this demagogue! It will be up to the people to make corrections with their elected representatives who are too pliant to his will!

We’ve made our bed; now we have to sleep in it. Sweet dreams!

Glen