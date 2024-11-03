YaYa protests against hair discrimination

Photo: Harish Kishanchand, charged

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 31, 2024

The trial of Indian businessman, 46-year-old Harish Kishanchand of Church Street, Belize City, who is the owner of Chic’s and Harry’s Imports and is facing human trafficking charges, commenced this week.

Kishanchand appeared in the Magistrate’s Court in Belize City with his attorney, Jacqueline Willoughby. During that court session, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Cheryl Lynn Vidal submitted more than two dozen statements, along with photos, DVDs, and other electronic evidence.

Vidal mentioned that the complainant’s statement which was brought to court was a copy of the original statement, and she assured the defense that they would receive the original at trial. Initially, Willoughby objected to the statements, but withdrew that objection after resolving to raise the issue at the High Court after conducting further research.

Kishanchand allegedly forced a 21-year-old man to be his laborer under inhumane conditions between January 21 and November 13, 2022.

The victim told police that while in India, he was offered a job as a salesperson by a broker, and was told that his working hours would be six hours daily from Monday to Friday, and that he would not work on the weekends.

He was promised a monthly salary of 25,000 Indian Rupees which would be deposited to his family’s account in India; and was assured that the company would provide him with free accommodation and would pay for his food and travel expenses. He was also told that he would be given an immigration worker’s permit; and that his visa would be paid for by his employer.

However, he was deceived and mistreated, and while he was employed by Kishanchand, he was only given one month’s salary and was not allowed to have his cell phone, and he was only fed two times a day, with leftover food.

After the victim ran away and filed an initial complaint, Kishanchand was charged with human trafficking but was released on bail. The previous bail was revoked, and a new bail of $6,000 was granted, requiring either one surety for the full amount or two sureties of three thousand dollars each, which he met.