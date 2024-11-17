CITCO opens William David Fonseca Parking Facility

Photo: Dr. Vincent Palacio, President of the University of Belize (shown here second from left), enters the Conference Center at the University of Belize in Belmopan with the drummers on Tuesday

by Orlando Pulido

SANTA ELENA TOWN, Cayo District, Wed. Nov. 13, 2024

Efforts to integrate the teaching of the Garifuna language in Belizean schools continue. A Garifuna Settlement Day panel discussion was held at the University of Belize (UB) on November 12. Interspersed in the discussion was drumming done by Joshua Arana from Uarau Drumming.

The Garifuna language is part of the Arawakan group of languages and is well-developed, featuring unique nasalization. It is also capable of transmitting complex and analytical thought.

The panel discussion began with a statement by Dr. Vincent Palacio, president of the University of Belize, who remarked that “this language issue is one that is very profound to me.”

Some groundwork has already been laid to integrate the teaching of the Garifuna language in schools in southern Belize.

Photo: Representatives from various partners of development at the University of Belize on Tuesday, immediately after the holding of a Garifuna Settlement Day panel discussion

“So, we had an initial discussion with the Minister of Education in May of 2023. We finalized the curriculum and the professional development plan, which we submitted to the Ministry [of Education] in August of 2023; from there the Ministry did their reviews and gave approval in February of 2024,” said Darius Avila, president of Battle of the Drums, whose cooperation with the National Garifuna Council has brought remarkable results.

Since then, nine schools in both the Stann Creek and Toledo districts have participated in the teaching of Garifuna language. But some challenges remain.

Avila stated, “It is very expensive to run such a program; so, as we speak, we are fundraising. The Battle of the Drums competition and show is part and parcel of our fundraising initiative; and some of the funds that we generate from that event we infuse into the Garifuna Language in Schools program.”

Sheena Zuniga, president of the National Garifuna Council (NGC), has stated that they are now cooperating with the Battle of the Drums to form the Garifuna Language Commission.

“We have our Garifuna language commissioners who are responsible to assist with the curriculum development to help us in training the teachers to get this onboard. This year we are doing our pilot project, so we are trying to see what the challenges are [and] how we can get suggestions how we can fix it,” she said.

Zuniga is encouraging the Garifuna community to participate in an effort “to preserve our Garifuna language [that] we are currently losing.”

Dr. Dylan Vernon, who is the Executive Director of the Belize Policy Research Institute at UB, believes that the incorporation of languages should be a national effort.

“I think that the basic message is that, if we are going to get the minority languages to be taught and preserved in Belize, we need to do it as part of state policy, national language policy; and that would set the stage for there to be programs and plans and budgets for integrating languages more in our school system,” he commented.

Photo: Members of the audience at the UB Conference Center on Tuesday

“What the … Garifuna Language Commission is actually doing is a good example of … that on their own they have spearheaded the teaching of Garifuna language in primary schools,” he further stated.

Dr. Alberita Enriquez, who is co-chair of the Garifuna Language Commission, has stated that transmitting the Garifuna language involves much practical work.

“Like … students first engage in answering questions … then performing little songs … the language comes through; they enjoy that. Singing and dancing, they can translate; they can be helped in translating the short poems that they know, and then afterward they can engage in drama, in the target language that they want to be taught,” she said.

In a previous press release, the NGC wrote the following:

The National Garifuna Council (NGC) is proud to announce the theme for the 19th November Garifuna Celebrations: ”Afeduha waméi wagücha, afareinha waméi wanichigu! – Celebrating our roots; sharing our culture,” submitted by Biviana McDougall, a teacher from Gulisi Community Primary School.

The theme, selected by a committee from the Garifuna Language Commission, emphasizes the importance of honoring our cultural, familial, and historical origins. It highlights the value of acknowledging where we come from, and embracing the traditions and values that have shaped the Garifuna community. This theme reinforces the need for a strong connection to our roots as a foundation for a sense of belonging.

Moreover, the theme emphasizes the critical role of passing down knowledge, values, and experiences to future generations. It reminds us of the responsibility adults have as role models and educators, ensuring that Garifuna culture and identity continue to thrive through the younger generation.

The NGC congratulates Biviana McDougall on her inspiring contribution, and looks forward to celebrating under this meaningful theme, which will guide the Council’s initiatives throughout the year.

The Gulisi Community Primary School in Dangriga is known for its efforts to preserve and promote the Garifuna language and culture. The school was established with the mission to provide education that includes the teaching of the Garifuna language, history and traditions. Members of the panel at UB on Tuesday expressed that students from Gulisi going further to high school have performed excellently in academia.

The Garifuna Settlement Day Panel Discussion held on Tuesday was a relevant exercise. The Garifuna language, along with Garifuna music and dance, was recognized by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization in 2001 as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.