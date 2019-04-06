James Gibson, 21, arraigned for murder of his cousin, Malcolm Leslie, 18

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Apr. 2, 2019– An argument between two cousins led to the death of one of them, Malcolm Leslie, 18, and the arrest of the other, James Emmanuel Gibson, 21, on a charge of murder.

Gibson, a laborer of Sandhill, was arraigned on the charge before Senior Magistrate Tricia Pitts Anderson, on Tuesday, April 2. No plea was taken because the offense is indictable. He was remanded until June 24.

The incident occurred on Saturday, March 30, in Sandhill, Belize District. During an argument among the cousins, police say, Leslie struck Gibson on his head with a piece of 2×4 lumber, which caused a wound to his eye.

Gibson allegedly retaliated by pulling out a knife, which he used to stab Leslie in the left side of his chest.

Leslie was rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Gibson was also taken to the hospital, where he was treated and later released into police custody.

A post-mortem examination conducted on Leslie’s body on Monday certified that the cause of death was exsanguination and internal bleeding due to a single stab wound to the heart.

Gibson and Leslie, who are sons of two brothers, grew up together on the same family property in Sandhill. Jenny Leslie, their aunt, said that after the incident, Gibson came to her house and his head and face were bleeding, and he had the knife in his possession.

She immediately ordered him to go to the police and hand in himself, which he did. She said that she was surprised by the incident because Gibson was never violent, that he was always easygoing and friendly.

Leslie said that her family is devastated over what happened. She said they want justice for Leslie, but at the same time, they must give support to Gibson. The aunt said that it is hard, but they must pray to God because they are one family and must support each other.

ASP Alejandro Cowo said that they have already launched an investigation into the incident.