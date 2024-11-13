MOHW launches revised Breastfeeding Policy

Photo: Japanese Experience – Wear a Yukata Kimono

Celebrating Japanese culture and community influence

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 11, 2024

On Sunday, November 10th, the 16th annual Japan Day was held at the Belize City Civic Center by the Japanese Community, JICA Belize Office and the Embassy of Japan in Belize. The opening ceremony featured an address by Ambassador Nobuyuki Shirakata and demonstrations of Karate, Aikido, and dance. The event featured traditional music by special guest from Japan, Yosuke Irie, a distinguished Japanese shakuhachi master; Belizean stage performances, Japan Bon Dance, kimonos, sushi, crafts, vendor booths by the Belize and Asian community, and the highlight of the event was the 7th annual Animeniacs Cosplay Contest.

Photo: KIDS COSPLAY: Amara Cheche and Miles Reyes (1st place tie winners); TEEN COSPLAY 1st Place, Damien Itza and ADULT COSPLAY 1st Place, Megan Williams

Japan Day in Belize has become a beloved tradition, celebrating the deepening cultural ties between Japan and Belize. Japan Day was founded by Ms. Asako Solis and Ms. Yumi Guild on March 2008 at St. Joseph Elementary School & Stella Maris School, and since its inception the event has grown both in size and significance, with multiple editions held to date. Each year, Japan Day offers Belizeans a chance to experience Japan’s vibrant culture through a variety of activities, performances, and exhibitions. From traditional Japanese arts to modern pop culture phenomena, the event reflects Japan’s diverse influence on the Belizean community. This year, according to the Embassy of Japan in Belize, over 1,500 people were in attendance. During the event special honor was mentioned of both Ms. Solis and Ms. Guild for their dedication over the past 16 years that has transformed Japan Day into a beloved cultural bridge between Belize and Japan.

Photo: Eden Cruz (Belizean President of Animeniacs Belize) and Asako Solis (Japanese Co-Founder of Japan Day)

One of the major contributors to the success of Japan Day is the strong presence of the Japanese community in Belize. With only 40 Japanese residents living in Belize, 14 JICA volunteers and 2 JICA Japanese staff on board, the community has fostered cultural exchange through food, language, and local businesses. Their contributions have been vital in building bridges between the two nations, creating a sense of camaraderie and mutual respect.

A key player in Japan’s relationship with Belize is the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Through its various development projects, JICA has been instrumental in advancing Belize’s infrastructure, education, and agriculture. These efforts, particularly in rural areas, have positively impacted the lives of many Belizeans, reinforcing the friendly cooperation between the two countries.

Photo: Attendees at Japan Day

Perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of Japan Day for many Belizeans is the celebration of Japanese pop culture, especially anime, music, and cosplay. With the rise of anime fandom in Belize, Japan Day has become a gathering point for local enthusiasts, particularly through events like cosplay contests and anime screenings. The Animeniacs Belize fan group, led by acting president and co-founder Ms. Eden Cruz, has been active at the event since 2017 as the primary host of the annual Japan Day Cosplay Contest. The group has played a significant role in bringing anime culture to the forefront of the event, organizing activities that attract fans of all ages. For her over six years of service to the Japanese/Belizean community, a special honor of appreciation award was presented to her for her contribution as a member of the Belizean community for making Japan Day as big as it is today due to Anime.

Cosplay, in particular, has become one of the most popular features of Japan Day. Belizean fans, donning elaborate costumes of their favorite anime characters, create an electric atmosphere, while music performances inspired by Japanese pop, J-pop, and anime soundtracks further enhance the festive mood. These elements have sparked a growing interest in Japanese culture among the younger generation in Belize, leading to an appreciation for Japan’s creative industries, including animation, fashion, and music.

This year about 36 participants entered the contest, with 10 Kids, 6 teens and 20 Adults! The winners for each category were:

KIDS COSPLAY: 1st Place 3-Way Tie – #5 Amara Cheche (Character: Sailor Moon – Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon) Special note: This is Amara 4th consecutive win; #6 Myles Reyes (Character: Piccolo – Dragon Ball Z); #7 Ani Caseneda (Character: Nezuko- Demon Slayer).

TEEN COSPLAY: 1st Place – #4 Damien Itza (Diamond Undertaker- Jojo Bizarre Adventures) 2nd Place – #1 Jamiela Ruiz (Character: Ai- Oshi No Koi/MyStar); 3rd Place – #6 Sylvia Godoy (Character: Kakashi Hagate – Naruto Shippuden).

ADULT COSPLAY: 1st Place – #11 Megan Williams (Character: Frieren: Frieren Beyond the Journey) Special note: This is Megan’s 3rd win, twice in teens category and first in adults*; 2nd Place – #2 Xiomara Bautista (Character: The Almighty Maidan Shougon – Genshin Impact); 3rd Place – #19 Melanie Robateau (Character: Tamari – Naruto Shippuden).

Overall, Japan Day is more than just a cultural event; it is a symbol of the ongoing friendship between Japan and Belize. Through the contributions of the Japanese community, JICA, and local anime enthusiasts like Animeniacs Belize, the influence of Japanese culture in Belize continues to grow, enriching the local cultural landscape and inspiring future generations to explore new cultural horizons.