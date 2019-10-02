Jebran “Sucu” Wagner, 21, murdered on Coney Drive

BELIZE CITY, Sun. Sept. 29, 2019– At about 12:30 this morning, Jebran Wagner, aka “Sucu,” 21, a football player of Caesar Ridge Road Football Club and a resident of Caesar Ridge Road, who is originally from Dangriga, was at a party on Coney Drive along with his girlfriend, when two men went into the yard.

One of the men was armed with a gun, and he shot Wagner several times. The men then ran out of the yard.

Wagner, a father of two children, was struck 8 times in his head and body, and he died almost immediately. Another man was struck in the leg by a stray bullet, but Wagner’s girlfriend escaped unhurt.

Although police have indicated that Wagner was never convicted for a major crime, Wagner’s associates have said that he often had run-ins with the police.

His brother said that Wagner had lived in Majestic Alley and became involved in criminal activities. His stepfather, Edwin Nazario, was executed in the Southern Regional compound on July 12, in what was believed to be a drug-related murder.

Those who knew Wagner said that he was an entertainer and the life of a party.

So far, the motive for the murder is not known.