Jerdie Flores, 30, executed in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Toledo District, Wed. Jan. 30, 2019– Last night, January 29, Jerdie Flores, 30, was fatally shot at his home on Far West Street in Punta Gorda Town.

Sometime before 7 p.m., Flores was at home when a man rode up to his house on a bicycle and called out for him. When Flores went outside to see who it was, the man opened fire on him, shooting him several times. The gunman was able to escape on his bicycle.

Flores was known to police, and his execution was the third time he had been targeted by a person or persons who wanted him dead.

According to police reports, on April 8, 2017, Flores was sitting in a black Hyundai car on Cayo Street in Punta Gorda with Renita Jackson, 21, around 7 p.m. when a gunman rode up to the car on a bicycle and opened fire.

Flores was shot in the right arm and Jackson was shot in the right leg. They both received treatment at the hospital, where their conditions were described as stable at the time.

We had also reported on another incident involving Flores in 2014. Again, according to police reports from June 25 of that year, Flores and Eden Mejia, then 24, had an altercation and Flores was cut on his arms and head.

Flores then left the area, but returned with his brother. Police allege that Flores and his brother then proceeded to chop Mejia 8 times in his head, arms and hands; one of the chops almost severed one of Mejia’s fingers.

Mejia was admitted to the hospital in a critical but stable condition, but he survived the incident.

Police had initially said that the men would be charged when they were released from the hospital; however, there are no other reports confirming this.

Flores, who leaves behind 5 children, reportedly had minor involvement in the drug trade. Police are currently seeking a suspect.