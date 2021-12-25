74 F
Belize City
Saturday, December 25, 2021
Home Sports Jewel Fury, 4-0, over Rumberas; 4-peat as NAWL Champions
Sports

Jewel Fury, 4-0, over Rumberas; 4-peat as NAWL Champions

361
Jewel Fury, NAWL Opening Season 2021-22 Champions

BELMOPAN, Sun. Dec. 19, 2021– A few observations
In the early years of women football in Belize about a decade or more ago, two major pioneers were managers Kennedy Gentle of the Gentle Touch team out of Esperanza, and Anthony Phillips of the Millenium Girls out of Belize City. In Belize City, Phillips was ably assisted by his friend and veteran player/coach Adelma Broaster; while Kennedy was supported by a number of his Gentle family members, led by the outstanding Peaches Gentle.

Their regular exchange visits eventually blossomed into an invitational tournament where teams from other districts began participating in the competition along with Gentle Touch and Millenium Girls. The groundwork was therefore already laid when a FIFA sponsored initiative saw the Football Federation of Belize begin organizing the National Amateur Women League (NAWL) a few years ago.

Belmopan being the hub, and with then national women team coach Kent Gabourel Gray also assisting the Belmopan entrant, Triple B’s, it wasn’t long before Triple B’s dethroned both Gentle Touch and Millenium Girls who had previously been dominant in inter-district women football in Belize. Neither Anthony Phillips nor Kennedy Gentle were ever offered employment by the FFB, and their time could not be fully allocated to the year round coaching or managing of their teams. Some of the best players from different districts were soon attracted to the well-organized Belmopan based Triple B’s, who after a couple championships, changed their name to Jewel Fury, and continued their winning streak.

Top goal scorer Jayda Brown is definitely home grown in Belmopan; but quite a few other Jewel Fury stars were recruited from elsewhere. We don’t have all the details here, but it is well known that one of the most outstanding female players from Belize City, Kursha Pollard, and also the most accomplished player out of Orange Walk (before the advent of Kaite Jones), Gisel Baeza, were both soon members of Jewel Fury. Other very good players were also recruited from other districts, as they became familiar with the Belmopan situation through their participation on the national teams that trained at the FFB Stadium. So, there we have it; Triple B’s and now 4-peat Jewel Fury, national female champions out of Belmopan.

Rumberas, NAWL Opening Season 2021-22 Sub-Champions

The idea of Belmopan being the home base of our national teams, and thus attracting the best players from clubs across the country, may have been a good thing for the development of a strong national team and club representative for Belize.

Kent is no longer national women team coach; that mantle has since passed to a woman, semi-retired former star player Iris Centeno, who reportedly has some ties with Rumberas when the national team is not active. And Rumberas has also been doing some recruiting lately, notably securing the services of teenage sensation Kaite Jones out of Orange Walk a couple years ago.

Women football has certainly picked up some traction in Belize, and the future looks bright, once the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted and fans can witness the level of play our women are currently producing. Encouraging parity among teams will inevitably be a challenge for the NAWL, because in any open top league the level of financing plays a big part in movement of players. If the objective is to foster competitive games that attract fans to women football countrywide, then efforts must be made to ensure that the individual district environments are attractive enough, both in regards to sponsorship and training expertise, so that the talent drain of players towards “powerhouse” teams doesn’t leave some districts with weak, non-competitive teams.

NAWL finale in Belmopan
The National Amateur Women League (NAWL) knockout semifinals a week ago had been quite competitive, with #2 South, Rumberas from Independence getting the 2-0 win over #1 North, Rebel Girls from San Ignacio; and #1 South, defending champ Jewel Fury of Belmopan squeezing a 1-0 victory over #2 North, San Pedro Pirates. But the finale was a bit of a let-down, as Jewel Fury jumped to an early 1-nil lead through Gisel Baeza (2’) and cruised to a 4-nil win with 3 more goals coming from their league leading scorer Jayda Brown (44’, 73’ & 80’).

Most disappointingly, this national female football championship match was not shown live on T.V. like all the FFB Top League male games have been over the past couple months. Hopefully, a video was done of the NAWL final game that can be shown to fans who were not allowed inside the stadium due to the Covid-19 protocols.

Awards
Below is from the NAWL secretariat:
The awardees for the 2021 Opening Season are: Golden Boot (Most Goals S

Jayda Brown (Jewel Fury) – Golden Boots (Most Goals) and Best Forward

cored) – Jayda Brown (Jewel Fury); Golden Ball (MVP) – Roshanny Narvaez (Rumberas); Golden Glove (Goalkeeper) – Idania Ramirez (Jewel Fury); Best Defender – Stephanie Barrientos (Rumberas); Best Midfielder – Ashley Rodriguez (Rumberas); Best Forward – Jayda Brown (Jewel Fury); Best Young Player – Shendra Casimiro (Rumberas); Best Coach – Joseph Waight (Jewel Fury); Best Manager – Jessica Quintero (Rebel Girls); Fair Play Team – Juventus Sugar Girls.

Congratulations to the Champions of the NAWL 2021 – 2022 Opening Season, Jewel Fury, and to the Sub-Champions, Rumberas!

Previous articleVerdes undefeated Top League champs; Altitude sub-champs

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Verdes undefeated Top League champs; Altitude sub-champs

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 22, 2021-- The games this past weekend for the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) Top League 2021-22 Opening Season were...
Read more
Sports

National Women League semifinals over; Jewel Fury vs Rumberas FC in finale this Saturday

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 15, 2021-- Knockout semifinal football games were played simultaneously at two different venues this past Sunday in the National Amateur...
Read more
Sports

Belize District F.A. 1st Division Amateur Week #3 games results

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Dec. 14, 2021-- We had a wonderful Saturday of football this past weekend at the MCC Grounds, where we saw 4...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Jewel Fury, 4-0, over Rumberas; 4-peat as NAWL Champions

Sports
BELMOPAN, Sun. Dec. 19, 2021-- A few observations In the early years of women football in Belize about a decade or more ago, two major...
Read more

Verdes undefeated Top League champs; Altitude sub-champs

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 22, 2021-- The games this past weekend for the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) Top League 2021-22 Opening Season were...
Read more

Mile 8 baker killed on John Smith Road

Headline
BELIZE CITY. Wed. Dec. 22, 2021-- This morning, a Chinese-Belizean businessman from the Western Paradise community located at Mile 8 on the George Price...
Read more

Cultural icon, Myrna Manzanares passes

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Tues. Dec. 21, 2021-- The country is currently mourning the passing of Belizean cultural icon and prominent advocate for the preservation and...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Troubling times, but Merry Christmas!!

Editorial
Wed. Dec. 22, 2021 “Come, mek wi bring back di ole fashan Krismos!” The Scrooge in some of us will want to say, why bother, when...
Read more

GOB must defeat Omicron, and feed our people

Editorial
Expectations in our number one industry, tourism, are the highest they have been since the ships stopped anchoring off Stake Bank and the planes...
Read more

No mek di pat byle ova

Editorial
Mon. Dec. 13, 2021 This must really be “The New Jerusalem”! There has never been a place like this. As bad as things are, and...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
About a week or two ago, I read a story on the published version of CNN News about a Guatemalan man gaining entry into the...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
When my generation was growing up as children in the 1950s, this gender issue was not as large and as complex as it is today....
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
On more than one occasion over the decades, I have told you that there was a period of a few months in 1970, immediately...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper