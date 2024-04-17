PWLB officially launched

Photo: Michael “Jigga”Usher, deceased

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 15, 2024

Blood continues to be spilled in the Martin’s neighborhood in Belize City, with a well-known figure from the Majestic Alley being gunned down just after 8:00 p.m. tonight in the area.

Amandala has confirmed the identity of the deceased to be Michael Usher, also known as “Jigga”. Reports indicate that Usher was on Flamboyant Street (which is said to be the territory of the PIV gang) when his assailant pounced on him, blasting multiple gunshots at him, killing him at the scene.

His motionless body, in a puddle of blood at the scene, was transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

Of note, Usher’s murder is the first to occur in the area since the announcement of the State of Emergency being extended to the Martin’s area last Wednesday following the murder of a Belize Coast Guard member on Consuelo Street, which was also believed by authorities to have been organized by members of the PIV gang.

As of press time tonight, Scenes of Crime personnel were still processing the scene, and no definitive motive has been established. We will be providing further details of this latest murder in Amandala’s Friday issue.