Elswith Claire becomes the first female Bishop in Belize

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Sept. 5, 2024

Well-known businessman, a Goliath from southern Belize, John Zabaneh, passed away earlier this week on Tuesday, September 3, sometime around 8:00 a.m., after suffering from a heart attack. Mr. Zabaneh, who was 69, had the fatal heart attack following a brief illness.

“He had developed a heart condition in recent time, and it escalated to the point that he had to seek medical attention; and unfortunately, he succumbed to his illness,” said Dr. Louis Zabaneh, nephew of the deceased. “He was very highly respected within Dangriga, Stann Creek, and Southern community, and known for many years for his boldness as a businessman and as an agriculturist – one of the largest banana and citrus growers. He always innovated, always trying out the latest ideas and technology in citrus and banana, and he did other kinds of fruits,” he added.

As mentioned above, the deceased Zabaneh was loved and respected in the southern community.

“He was truly loved by everybody, because he was always making his impact on the community development, and he did so quietly. He didn’t ask for any [payment] but of course, the people who benefited all appreciated what he has done over the years,” Dr. Zabaneh noted.

Zabaneh made a name for himself as the largest citrus grower in the country and a major banana exporter. Nonetheless, he managed to find himself in various controversies, despite the empire he built and his contributions to Belize.

In the mid-1980s, John Zabaneh was sentenced to 25 years after he was convicted of trafficking marijuana into the United States; but the conviction was overturned in 1988 on an appeal. On another occasion he was labeled as a “kingpin” by the United States authorities, a charge which John denied in 2012.

“He clearly explained his situation, and was one of the very few for the US to drop that designation; and he stood up to defend himself and succeeded; and I think that kind of thing certainly, for those who don’t know him, overshadowed the fact that he worked very hard, and his legitimate business was the business in their respective areas,” Dr. Zabaneh said.

Dr. Zabaneh mentioned that his deceased uncle had not too long ago ventured into tourism near the entrance of the Placencia Road on the Southern Highway.