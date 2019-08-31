Jorge Galindo, 33, arrested for shooting Nelson Flores, 42, and his daughter, 12

SAN IGNACIO, Cayo District, Thurs. Aug. 29, 2019– Police said that they have charged Jorge Galindo, 33, a laborer of Perez Street, Santa Elena, with the murder of Nelson Flores, 42, and attempted murder of his daughter, 12.

At about 9:00 Sunday night, Flores, a laborer of Trapiche, Santa Elena, was at home with his family, who were in different areas of the house, when a man drove up on a motorcycle, ran through the back of the yard and into the house, and shot Flores in his chest and head.

Flores’ 12-year-old daughter was watching television in the living room with him, and she was shot in her chest as she tried to escape.

The man then ran out of the house and escaped on his motorcycle.

Flores and his daughter were rushed to the San Ignacio Community Hospital, where Flores was declared dead on arrival. Flores’ daughter is in a serious but stable condition at the Western Regional Hospital.

Police said that Galindo was additionally charged with use of deadly means of harm, grievous dangerous harm, aggravated burglary, and aggravated assault. Police said that he will be arraigned at the San Ignacio Magistrate’s Court.

The motive for the home invasion and murder is not yet known.

During the regular Monday police press brief held on Monday at the Raccoon Street Police Station, ACP Joseph Myvett said that Flores was known to police; his house had been searched for drugs several times, and at the time of his death, he had a matter before the court.

Although Flores has been arrested for drug-related cases, police are not saying that the murder is drug-related.

Jorge Galindo is also known to police.