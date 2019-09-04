Jorge Galindo remanded for shooting Nelson Flores and daughter, 12

SAN IGNACIO, Cayo District, Fri. Aug. 30, 2019– Jorge Galindo, 33, a laborer of Perez Street, Santa Elena, was arrested and charged with the murder of Nelson Flores, 42, and the attempted murder of his daughter, 12.

Galindo was also charged with use of deadly means of harm, grievous dangerous harm and aggravated assault.

Today, he was taken to the San Ignacio Magistrate’s Court, where he was arraigned and was remanded until October 17.

At about 9:00 Sunday night, Flores, a laborer of Trapiche, Santa Elena, was at home with his family, who were in different areas of the house, when a man drove up on a motorcycle, ran through the back of the yard and into the house.

Flores’ son, 14, who was in the back of the yard, tried to stop the man, but he was overpowered.

Flores was watching television with his daughter in the living room, and the intruder shot Flores in the head and upper body. Flores’ daughter was shot in the chest as she tried to escape.

The man then ran out of the front door of the house and escaped on his motorcycle.

Flores and his daughter were rushed to the San Ignacio Community Hospital, but Flores was declared dead on arrival. His daughter was admitted in the Western Regional Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The motive for the home invasion and murder is not yet known.

During the regular Monday police press brief held yesterday at the Raccoon Street Police Station, ACP Joseph Myvett said that Galindo and Flores are familiar with each other and he was considered a friend of the family. Although he tried to disguise himself by wearing a motorcycle helmet on his head, said police, he was identified.

Jorge Galindo is known to police, said Myvett.