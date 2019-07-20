Jose Hilario Diaz, 53, shot to death in his clothing store

BELIZE CITY, Wed. July 17, 2019– Jose Hilario Diaz, 53, the owner of the “Me To You” clothing stand on Cemetery Road, Belize City, was shot to death in his store at about 5:00 Tuesday evening.

Information to us is that he was sitting in his store when an unmasked man entered, shot him in the throat, and then ran out of the store. People who were in the area rushed Diaz to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

ASP Alejandro Cowo said that the motive for the shooting is not yet known. Cowo said that all Diaz’s personal effects were on him, and nothing was taken from the store. He said they were informed that no words were said between Diaz and his killer, that the man just entered the store and shot him.

Cowo said they are viewing footage from cameras in the area that might help them identify the murderer. A man has been detained as the investigation progresses, said Cowo.

Diaz’s stepson told us that they are in mourning and that the family did not want to make any comments about the murder. He said that his stepfather was friendly and did not have any enemies. He said that he knows about one child Diaz had, besides his stepchildren.

Diaz was murdered just minutes after a man, Allyson Major, was shot in the head during a high-speed chase with police on Regent Street in Belize City. Major later died.

A number of people were in the area when Diaz was shot, and Cowo said they are interviewing a number of witnesses to see if they have any information that could help them identify the killer.