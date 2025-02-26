NCFC hosts media workshop

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 24, 2025

Former village councilor of Hattieville and Justice of the Peace, Tyrel Requeña, Sr. was shot and killed on Saturday, February 22, at a residence in that village.

Sometime before 3:00 p.m. that day, Requeña was with his goddaughter, 20-year-old Kiana Novelo, outside the said residence in the East Windmill area of Hattieville installing security cameras, when three men emerged from some nearby bushes and began firing gunshots at both of them.

It has been reported that an estimated 20 gunshots were heard at the time of the shooting. Both Requeña and Novelo were taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where Novelo received treatment and was discharged that same day, but Requeña was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.

It was confirmed by ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander for the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, that neither Requeña nor Novelo were the intended targets, but the targets were three other persons who were at the residence.

Romero added that the shooting may have been connected to rising violence that has been occurring in the city between two rivaling gangs.

Two persons are in police custody, but no charges have yet been brought against them.