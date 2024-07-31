New World Screw Worm returns to Central America

by Roy Davis (freelance reporter)

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. July 25, 2024

In a verdict he read today, Justice Nigel Pilgrim said that he has found Julio Paiz, Jr., 21, guilty of the murder of Hilberto Caliz, Jr., 35, who was fatally shot on December 11, 2021, on San Pedrito Road in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye.

Justice Pilgrim told Paiz that the trial has reached the sentencing stage, and he is ordering the preparation of a social inquiry report, a victim impact assessment statement, a psychological report, and a report from the Belize Central Prison. He also told Paiz that a mitigation hearing has been scheduled for November 1, 2024, and he is entitled to call character witnesses to testify on his behalf.

The main witness for the Crown, represented by Senior Crown Counsel Sheneiza Smith, was Emma Diaz, Caliz’s common-law wife. She testified that she saw Caliz running and Paiz chasing him, firing shots, and Caliz falling to the ground, and Paiz standing over him and firing more shots. Caliz was shot in his chest and in his back.

Justice Pilgrim said he found Diaz to be a credible witness, and that she had sufficient time to positively identify Paiz. Also, Paiz had a motive for the murder, because Caliz had caused him to lose his job.

The circumstantial evidence came from the testimony of Ryan Sanker, who gave sworn evidence that before the shooting, Paiz was on the same golf [cart] in which he had been seated, and Paiz was armed with a gun. Sanker said he saw Paiz exiting the golf cart and running back to it, gun in hand. Justice Pilgrim said he found Sanker to be a credible witness.

Paiz gave a statement from the dock in which he denied committing the offence. He admitted that he knew Diaz, but denied knowing Sanker and being on the golf cart with Sanker.

Paiz was represented by attorney Emerita Anderson.