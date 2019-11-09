72 F
Belize City
Saturday, November 9, 2019
Home Crime Kasheif Bevans pleads guilty to manslaughter, sentenced to 21 years
CrimeHeadline

Kasheif Bevans pleads guilty to manslaughter, sentenced to 21 years

SourceAlbert J. Ciego
190

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Thurs. Nov. 7, 2019– Kasheif Bevans 25, of Jane Usher Boulevard, Belize City, who has been on remand for the murder of Derrick Romero, 18, who was shot and killed in his yard on May 6, 2015, pleaded guilty to manslaughter when he appeared in the Northern Session of the Supreme Court before Justice Herbert Lord.

The guilty plea was accepted, but before passing sentence, Justice Lord heard impact statements from Romero’s mother.

Bevans told the court that he was sorry for what he did and begged Romero’s family to forgive him. Justice Lord then handed down a 21-year sentence. The judge, however, ordered that 4 ½ years be deducted for time served , and 3 1/2 years be deducted for his guilty plea and not wasting the time of the court, leaving 13 years to be served . He can apply for parole after serving 6 years.

Police said that at about 10:00 a.m. on May 6, 2015, Derrick Romero was in his yard with a friend, in Louisiana, Orange Walk Town, when a man rode up to the yard on a bicycle and called for him by name. Romero went to see who was calling him, and it was then that the man fired about 7 shots at him.

Romero was shot in the chest, abdomen, head and arm. He was rushed to the Northern Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An investigation by police led them to arrest Kasheif Bevans in Belize City, and he was charged for the murder. A motive for the killing was not established by police investigators.

Feature photo: Derrick Romero (left) and Kasheif Bevans (right)

Previous articleTony Wright’s grandson, Marques Warrick committed to University of Northern Kentucky in 2020 season
Next articleThe key to LeadHership

RELATED ARTICLES

Headline

Politicians are corrupt because people are corrupt …

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 7, 2019-- There was one notable absence at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Minister of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture,...
Read more
Headline

Dream Like City robbed

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 7, 2019-- Four robbers, two armed with pistols and one whose face was covered with a cloth, went into the...
Read more
Headline

Jashawn Brooks, 18, missing

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 7, 2019-- Jashawn Brooks, 18, a construction worker of Lake Independence, left home on Tuesday morning to go to a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Global Leadership Summit 2019 kicks off Entrepreneurship Month

Highlights
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 7, 2019-- The month of November is internationally and locally recognized as the month of entrepreneurship, and during that month...
Read more

City Council caucus votes unanimously to appeal Candice Miller case

General
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 7, 2019-- On Friday, October 4, Supreme Court Justice Courtenay Abel handed down a decision in a case brought against...
Read more

The Belize International Film Festival is back again!

Highlights
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 7, 2019-- The 14th Belize International Film Festival began on Wednesday, November 6, at the Bliss Institute of Performing Arts...
Read more

Politicians are corrupt because people are corrupt …

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 7, 2019-- There was one notable absence at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Minister of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture,...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Commissioner Williams says crime not as bad as last year

Editorial
The Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, was upbeat two weeks ago when he reported to the media about the number of violent crimes this...
Read more

US didn’t have to tell Belize to stay with Taiwan

Editorial
If the USA wasn’t such a powerful and sometimes dangerous country, we could have been amused about one aspect of the visit in late...
Read more

GoB must assist the CGA and all small farmers

Editorial
The Government of Belize cannot allow the CGA (Citrus Growers Association) to fail. The body is indebted to the gills, and if the government...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From The Publisher

Publisher
I’ve given my sons this joke, if you want to call it that, a few times over the decades. I remembered it yesterday because...
Read more

From The Publisher

Publisher
I was unemployed from then until June (1981) when I got a message from WPJ General Secretary Trevor Munroe that the People’s Revolutionary Government...
Read more

From The Publisher

Publisher
On most Sunday mornings for the last few years, KREM Radio and Television have broadcast a show called Sunday Review, which is hosted by...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper