Keith Gaynair gets 15 years for the death of Darrell Wade, Jr.

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Tues. Jan. 22, 2019– Today, in the Northern Session of the Supreme Court, Keith Gaynair, 27, of Orange Walk Town, was sentenced to prison for the death of Darrell Wade, Jr., 18, a student of New Hope High School in Orange Walk Town.

Gaynair was originally charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter last November. Five years and six months were deducted from Gaynair’s sentence for time served while he was awaiting trial, so he has nine years and six months to serve. After serving at least 6 years of this jail time, Gaynair can apply for parole.

Police said that at about 4:30 on the evening of September 25, 2013, Darrell Wade, who was attending New Hope High School in Orange Walk Town, was walking on his way to get a bus to go home to Biscayne after classes, when on his arrival in front of the People’s Stadium in Orange Walk Town, he exchanged hard words with one of two men whom he met.

One of the men then attacked and stabbed Wade in the chest and abdomen with an 11-inch long butcher knife. The men then ran from the scene when Wade fell to the ground, mortally wounded.

The stabbing occurred in front of a vendor, who quickly rushed Wade to the Northern Regional Hospital, where he died shortly after arrival.

Police were given a description of the men, whom they recognized. When Keith Gaynair went home, the police were there to greet him. Police said that he did not resist arrest, and cooperated fully with the investigation, leading them to the knife.

We were told that the argument between Wade and Gaynair had to do with a matter between Wade and Gaynair’s sibling that had occurred the day before.

Wade was the eldest son of retired Staff Sergeant Darrell Wade, Sr., who was the armourer for the Belize Defence Force.