Fifth Annual Gian Gandhi Lecture held in Belmopan

KEN and RHABURN COVER

by yasser musa

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Mar. 5, 2025

Recently, both Jesús Ken (93) (28th February) and Gerald “Lord” Rhaburn (89) (3rd March) celebrated their birthdays. Both are Belizean revolutionaries in their own right: Ken for his land reform work for cane farmers in the 1950s, and Rhaburn for being a transformational force in Belizean music for over five decades.

Albert Vaughan (NICH), Eluide Miller (NICH), and Culture Minister Francis Fonseca presenting Baan Deh to the great Lord Rhaburn

Last Friday, over fifty people gathered at the new Michael Gordon-designed Cardboard Gallery at the Imagination Factri to celebrate Jesús Ken with the public presentation of KEN: The World Leading to Jesús Ken, written by Ricardo Moguel. The line-up of presenters was impressive, starting with an introduction to the Maya Social War (Caste War) by Hugo Carrillo, followed by remarks about the author by Ambassador Jaime Briceño and inspiring words from Ricardo. It was a great honour to see family members of Ken speak passionately, including his niece, Crucita, and his beloved daughter, Dra. Ninfa Ken. An eight-member Maya band provided entertainment, and spiritual elders Felicita Cantun and Herminio Novelo conducted a cardinal directions ceremony to open the presentation.

Ricardo Moguel (writer) being introduced by Ambassador Jaime Briceño

“On Saturday, March 1st, the Institute of Creative Arts [ICA] hosted a birthday party for Lord Rhaburn at The Belize City House of Culture. Music was provided by Kenny Gladden’s New Creation Band, featuring guest artists Sam Hamilton, Nelita Castillo, and Zoila Clarke. Featured musicians Maynard Bood, Robert Smith, Ralph Spence, and Earl Henderson joined in for renditions of Lord Rhaburn Combo hits from the 70s and 80s. DJ Kenny Morgan opened with a tribute vinyl session. The highlight of the morning was the presentation of a new book, Baan Deh, by Lawrence Vernon, Katie Numi Usher, and yasser musa, published by the Imagination Factri. Minister of Culture Hon. Francis Fonseca was present for the presentation.” (excerpted from ICA’s facebook page)

Dra. Ninfa Ken gave a passionate presentation about her legendary dad, Jesus Ken.

In the 1950s, Jesús Ken, with the courage of twenty lions, organized sugar cane farmers in the Corozal District to make clear demands on the oppressive sugar producers, landowners, and the state. He drew a line in the sand for history. You see, his grandfather was the great Maya general Bernardino Cen. Jesús’ blood was made for the fight, for rights, for struggle, and yes, for Belize. When we hear about self-determination, this is what it looks like in the fields and in the palms of the cañeros.

Katie Numi Usher, Lawrence Vernon (researcher and writer) with Lord Rhaburn

Lord Rhaburn rose to musical heights in the 1960s and 1970s. He expanded the cultural understanding of Belize by creating a sonic link between Belize and the USA diaspora. His dominance was felt politically and socially. His openness is a result of his mentorship by the great Chuchin Acosta (born 1876), the father of the renowned Jesús Acosta (The Professionals). This allowed Rhaburn’s influence and Belize City-based musical power to create more space for the emergence and rise of Punta Rock music, which was formed, fashioned, and led by the now-iconic Pen Cayetano. Rhaburn and Cayetano were cultural and musical juggernauts at the dawn of our political nation – Belize – in 1981.

A free electronic version is available from our partners at 501 Academy (the biggest educational portal on all things Belizean). Visit the access501 eLibrary for both KEN and Baan Deh, along with many other Belizean books.

Help us. Share. https://501academy.edu.bz/ebelize-library/