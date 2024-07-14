YWCA elects new Board of Directors

Photo: William “Danny” Mason (above) and Ryan Rhaburn

by Roy Davis (freelance writer)

BELIZE CITY, Wed. July 10, 2024

The trial of William “Danny” Mason and Ryan Rhaburn, charged with 2 counts of kidnapping, was to start yesterday before Justice Francis Cumberbatch at the High Court in Belmopan, but it was adjourned because Mason made an application for a change of venue.

The trial was adjourned until July 18, for the court to hear submissions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Cheryl Lynn Vidal, who is representing the Crown, and from Senior Counsel Hubert Elrington and attorney Norman Rodriguez, who are representing Mason, and attorneys Ian Gray and Simeon Sampson, who are representing Rhaburn.

The charges against Mason and Rhaburn are for the kidnapping of Mennonite businessman Lloyd Thiessen and his wife, Rosie, which occurred in May, 2016, at Mason’s ranch, located in the vicinity of Mile 31 on the George Price Highway.

According to the allegation against him, Mason and his ranch manager, Rhaburn, kidnapped the couple after a business deal between Mason and Thiessen went sour.

It is alleged that Thiessen gave Mason $300,000 to import a large quantity of corn into Belize, but the corn was not delivered.

When Thiessen went to Mason to get back his money, he was kidnapped and released later.

Mason, Rhaburn and three others were charged with 2 counts of kidnapping, but charges against the others were withdrawn.

Mason and three of his workers were convicted of the murder of Dangriga pastor Llewellyn Lucas, who was beheaded and his body burnt. They are currently serving life sentences with eligibility for parole after serving 35 years.