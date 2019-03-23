KREM’s Lisa Love celebrates 25 years of being on the air

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 21, 2019– Today, Radio Krem’s Lisa “Love” celebrates 25 years of being on the airwaves at Radio Krem.

Lisa told Amandala this afternoon that long ago, she called JC Arzu, Krem’s chief engineer, and asked why there was no one on the air in the early morning around 5:00. JC told her the slot was hers if she wanted it, and so Lisa got her foot into the door at Radio Krem.

Thus was born one of the great stars of Radio Krem. Gifted with a wonderful voice, a super cheerful personality, and a great taste in music, Lisa has been a favorite since her very first show.

Apart from playing great music, Lisa Love also serves as a technician at the radio, co-hosts the flavorful Morning Stew, and keeps Belize informed with news briefs.

Congratulations on your silver anniversary, Lisa Love.