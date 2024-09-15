Hernan Ochaeta Awe, dedicated Cayo educator, 1937 – 2024

30 C
By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

LOS ANGELES, California, Thurs. Sept. 12, 2024

Los Angeles was rattled by a 4.7-magnitude earthquake early on Thursday morning, September 12.

According to media outlets in Los Angeles, the earthquake was centered in the Malibu area, which produced shockwaves affecting Southern California from the coast to inland communities.

It occurred at approximately 7:28 a.m., with effects that extended about seven miles, across Malibu, Hermosa Beach, La Mirada, Anaheim, Santa Monica, the Hollywood Hills, and parts of the San Fernando Valley, and lasting for 15 to 20 seconds.

The earthquake was initially registered as measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale, but was soon downgraded to 4.7. It was followed by more than two dozen aftershocks, including two of magnitude 3.4.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said via social media that the earthquake was felt in the Los Angeles area. She added that the Los Angeles Fire Department “has activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damages”, and “city teams will continue to monitor” the situation.

No injuries or damages were immediately reported, to the relief of Belizeans at home in the Jewel, because there is a large Belizean community resident in L.A.

International

