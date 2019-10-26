Ladyville Rising Stars are the first Smart Mundialito Champion of Champions

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 24, 2019– The first ever Smart 13 & Under Mundialito Champion of Champions tournament was held on Saturday, October 19, at the Marion Jones Sports Complex football field, where the 2019 champions and sub-champions of both the Belize City Smart Mundialito and the Stann Creek F.A. Smart Mundialito participated in a quadrangular “champion of champions” knockout. In the semifinals, the match-ups saw the champions clashing with the sub-champions; then, following a U-10 exhibition, the semifinals losers played for 3rd place, and the winners squared off for the championship.

Representing Belize City were champions, Ladyville Rising Stars, and sub-champions, City Boys; while Stann Creek was represented by champions, Silk Grass, and sub-champions, Benguche.

In the first semifinal, City Boys defeated Silk Grass, 2-1, with Shemar Thomas scoring both goals for City Boys; while Breyden Olivas scored for Silk Grass. The other semifinal saw Ladyville Rising Stars shutting out Benguche, 3-0, with a goal apiece from Kenrick Gordon, Khyree Stevens and Jahson Stanford.

The U-10 exhibition game ended in a nil-nil draw between Reality Youth and Belize United.

The two Stann Creek teams then faced each other in the match for 3rd place, and it was Silk Grass prevailing, 3-0, over Benguche, with a goal each from Harrison Roches, Breyden Olivas and Jeian Lawrence.

And in the Champion of Champions final, it was Ladyville Rising Stars taking the 1-0 victory over City Boys, with a goal from Hubert Grinage, who also received the MVP trophy.

Plans are being discussed for a return visit from the Belize teams to Stann Creek for a second Smart Mundialito Champion of Champions event, where the teams may be allowed to “strengthen” with up to 3 players from other teams in their respective districts.