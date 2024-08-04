GoB delays automatic expungement of minor drug offences

by Charles Gladden

DANGRIGA TOWN, Stann Creek District, Wed. July 31, 2024

A major drug bust was carried out in Dangriga Town on Tuesday, July 30, which led to the detention of four persons who were at a residential location where large quantities of drugs along with a live round of ammunition were found by police.

Official police reports indicate that around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dangriga police searched three residences inside a yard on George Price Drive, opposite the Drums of Our Father monument, in the presence of 53-year-old Dennis Robinson of Dangriga Town and three other persons.

The search concluded in the evening when they had found the drugs – mainly marijuana – which were stuffed into barrels and other storage containers. The report said that in total the officers discovered 228.456 kg of suspected marijuana, 170 grams of crack cocaine, and (1) .223 live round of ammunition.

All four persons at that location, including Robinson, were detained pending police investigation.