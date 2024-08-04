31.7 C
Belize City
Sunday, August 4, 2024

GoB delays automatic expungement of minor drug offences

Photo: Section 30 of the Criminal Records...

GoB exploring plans for “future of Port of Belize”

Photo: Pier head at Port of Belize...

New World Screw Worm returns to Central America

Photo: New Word Screwworm larva and fly by...

Large weed bust in Griga

GeneralLarge weed bust in Griga
By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

DANGRIGA TOWN, Stann Creek District, Wed. July 31, 2024

A major drug bust was carried out in Dangriga Town on Tuesday, July 30, which led to the detention of four persons who were at a residential location where large quantities of drugs along with a live round of ammunition were found by police.

Official police reports indicate that around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dangriga police searched three residences inside a yard on George Price Drive, opposite the Drums of Our Father monument, in the presence of 53-year-old Dennis Robinson of Dangriga Town and three other persons.

The search concluded in the evening when they had found the drugs – mainly marijuana – which were stuffed into barrels and other storage containers. The report said that in total the officers discovered 228.456 kg of suspected marijuana, 170 grams of crack cocaine, and (1) .223 live round of ammunition.

All four persons at that location, including Robinson, were detained pending police investigation.

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.